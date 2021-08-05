Live music returning to Great Yarmouth seafront

Published: 12:12 PM August 5, 2021

Three street food vendors - Middle East Coast, Fanny Adams and Rude Kitchen - will be providing meals at The Empire. - Credit: Pink Lemonade

A regular new night showcasing local live music is launching at a recently relaunched venue on Great Yarmouth seafront.

Following the successful relaunch of The Empire last weekend, a weekly series of gigs highlighting local musical talent will begin on Thursday.

The Empire is collaborating with Freshly Greated and Barefeet records to create an innovative lineup of music across consecutive Thursday nights.

Red Wine Talk are headlining the first in a series of live music events at Great Yarmouth's Empire on Thursdays. - Credit: Red Wine Talk

For its musical lineup, The Empire has enlisted the help of Gary Standley, the former head of BBC Introducing in Norfolk.

Mr Standley said: "This is an extremely exciting project to be a part of.

"It's hopefully going to provide a platform for so many amazingly talented young musicians from the local area and across Norfolk to appear in Great Yarmouth."

Pink Lemonade will be the support act at The Empire on Thursday, August 5. - Credit: Pink Lemonade

The lineup for this Thursday will be headlined by the five-piece band, Red Wine Talk. , And all-girl trio Pink Lemonade and Norwich duo SonsOfMark will be supporting.

The Jay family, the building's owners, hope that this can be the start of new era in the Great Yarmouth music scene.

Peter Jay said: "We have some incredible musicians in this area.

"We just hope this can become a new exciting landmark venue for bands to come and play.

"I remember starting out in my band, The Jaywalkers, in the 60s and the opportunity to play a place like this in Great Yarmouth would have been huge.

"And best of all it's completely free for audiences to come in and experience this great talent."

Inside The Empire on Great Yarmouth seafront, which reopened after 13 years on Saturday, July 31. - Credit: The Empire Great Yarmouth

There are six Thursday live music nights planned with more to be confirmed.

Music starts at 8pm.

Admission is free, and The Empire's bars will be open alongside street food vendors - Middle East Coast, Rude Kitchen and Fanny Adams - will be selling food throughout the evenings.

The Empire is open every day from 12pm for food and drinks through to the evenings from Wednesday, August 5.

Live local music will be held at The Empire in Great Yarmouth each Thursday from 8pm. - Credit: The Empire Great Yarmouth

More music and DJ performances are also planned for Saturdays.

For updates and information, people are advised to follow The Empires social media pages.