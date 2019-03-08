Great Yarmouth ready for ten-day arts spectacular
PUBLISHED: 10:26 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:55 06 June 2019
Streetview Marketing
Great Yarmouth is set to feel the force of an energy-themed carnival hopefully powered by sunshine on Saturday.
Some 400 people are set to parade through the streets with organisers keeping everything crossed that forecast dark clouds merely clip the coast.
The event is the climax of a ten-day arts festival that sees a range of performances and exhibitions across multiple venues.
Organiser Hugh Sturzaker said all the pumps were primed for a great day with huge colourful costumes worthy of any exotic Caribbean cavalcade.
He said some 18 groups were represented, some dressed as windmills to chime with the energy theme celebrating the town's modern day role as an industry hub along with the heritage of drainage pumps.
The carnival will set off from the Venetian Waterways at 11am to celebrate the attraction's redevelopment, pass along North Drive, up Regent Road, through the Market Place, and along King Street to St George's Theatre - accompanied by the pulse of live music.
The performers will then divide, some going to the library to the community fair and some to King Street which will be closed to traffic for a street party from midday to 5pm.
Mr Sturzaker said visual arts were well-represented with at least five exhibitions including at the Minster, the former Marks and Spencers and Skippings Gallery.
Entertainment will include music in the Market Place and continue into the evening with dancing, live music and circus at the Drill House in York Road and Orchestrate, ending with a Last Night at the Proms-style finale in the Minster.
Scoops for this year included journalist Michael Brunson who had a front row seat at some of the biggest political dramas in history including the Watergate scandal.
He will be sharing his experiences at St George's Theatre on Sunday June 16 at 2.30pm.
Mr Sturzaker also hailed a performance by Maxim Calver with East Coast Sinfonietta on Saturday June 15 at 7.30pm as a feather in the festival's cap.
However there was disappointment over HMS Pinafore, set to be staged on Friday, June 7, but cancelled due to poor ticket sales.
Mr Sturzaker said: "The festival has evolved over the years and we are very keen to get people involved and taking part, not just watching - particularly during carnival."
For more details visit www.greatyarmouthartsfestival.co.uk