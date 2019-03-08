Search

Great Yarmouth Town to host England deaf team in charity football match to fund trip to European Championships

PUBLISHED: 09:48 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:23 04 April 2019

The England national deaf team will take on Great Yarmouth Town in a charity match to help them fund their trip to the European Championships later this summer. Picture: Nick Butcher

The England national deaf team will take on Great Yarmouth Town in a charity football match to help them fund their trip to the European Championships later this summer.

The team made up of players from non-league football have to fund their visit to Crete for the tournament.

It is hoped the match which will take place at the Wellesley in Great Yarmouth on Sunday, April 7, at 2pm will help them raise the funds needed for them to go.

The squad who will arrive on Friday will be watching Great Yarmouth’s Eastern Counties league match with Thetford on Friday night.

On Saturday morning the team will train on the Wellesley pitch from 9 to 11 before attending a fundraising evening in the club bar.

The squad will meet with local deaf children on Sunday before taking on Great Yarmouth.

A spokesman for Great Yarmouth Town described it as a major event for the club.

