Hundreds bid farewell to Great Yarmouth champion Ernie Childs
PUBLISHED: 16:50 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:50 18 October 2019
Hundreds of friends and family came together in Great Yarmouth to bid farewell to the much-loved potter and painter Ernie Childs.
Mourners packed into the Great Yarmouth Minster on Friday afternoon for his funeral as they said goodbye to one of the town's great champions for the final time.
Mr Childs was carried into the church in a blue boat-shaped coffin by pallbearers wearing the traditional blue cap the 71-year-old was regularly seen in.
Following his death last month people queued up to remember a man who was "everyone's friend" and "one of life's gentlemen".
Mr Childs and his wife Karen were best known for running the Potteries in Blackfriars Road, a hub for all things quirky and maritime.
Mr Childs was also responsible for launching one of the town's most popular celebrations - The Maritime Festival.
The flag at The Minster was flown at half mast in tribute to the 71-year-old who leaves a lasting legacy in Great Yarmouth.