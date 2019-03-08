Gallery

Hundreds bid farewell to Great Yarmouth champion Ernie Childs

Ernie Childs' sons, Marc and Lee, with friends and family, wearing some of Ernie's caps, ready to carry his coffin at his funeral at St Nicholas Minster in Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Hundreds of friends and family came together in Great Yarmouth to bid farewell to the much-loved potter and painter Ernie Childs.

Rector Rev Canon Simon Ward leads the funeral service for Ernie Childs at St Nicholas Minster, Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Rector Rev Canon Simon Ward leads the funeral service for Ernie Childs at St Nicholas Minster, Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mourners packed into the Great Yarmouth Minster on Friday afternoon for his funeral as they said goodbye to one of the town's great champions for the final time.

Ernie Childs funeral at St Nicholas Minster at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Ernie Childs funeral at St Nicholas Minster at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Childs was carried into the church in a blue boat-shaped coffin by pallbearers wearing the traditional blue cap the 71-year-old was regularly seen in.

The flag above St Nicholas Minster at Great Yarmouth flies at half mast at Ernie Childs funeral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The flag above St Nicholas Minster at Great Yarmouth flies at half mast at Ernie Childs funeral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Following his death last month people queued up to remember a man who was "everyone's friend" and "one of life's gentlemen".

The cars arrive at St Nicholas Minster at Great Yarmouth for Ernie Childs funeral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The cars arrive at St Nicholas Minster at Great Yarmouth for Ernie Childs funeral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Childs and his wife Karen were best known for running the Potteries in Blackfriars Road, a hub for all things quirky and maritime.

Ernie Childs' sons, Marc and Lee, with friends and family, wearing some of Ernie's caps, carry his coffin at his funeral at St Nicholas Minster in Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Ernie Childs' sons, Marc and Lee, with friends and family, wearing some of Ernie's caps, carry his coffin at his funeral at St Nicholas Minster in Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Childs was also responsible for launching one of the town's most popular celebrations - The Maritime Festival.

Rector Rev Canon Simon Ward leads the funeral service for Ernie Childs at St Nicholas Minster, Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Rector Rev Canon Simon Ward leads the funeral service for Ernie Childs at St Nicholas Minster, Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The flag at The Minster was flown at half mast in tribute to the 71-year-old who leaves a lasting legacy in Great Yarmouth.