Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Hundreds bid farewell to Great Yarmouth champion Ernie Childs

PUBLISHED: 16:50 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:50 18 October 2019

Ernie Childs' sons, Marc and Lee, with friends and family, wearing some of Ernie's caps, ready to carry his coffin at his funeral at St Nicholas Minster in Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ernie Childs' sons, Marc and Lee, with friends and family, wearing some of Ernie's caps, ready to carry his coffin at his funeral at St Nicholas Minster in Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

Hundreds of friends and family came together in Great Yarmouth to bid farewell to the much-loved potter and painter Ernie Childs.

Rector Rev Canon Simon Ward leads the funeral service for Ernie Childs at St Nicholas Minster, Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRector Rev Canon Simon Ward leads the funeral service for Ernie Childs at St Nicholas Minster, Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mourners packed into the Great Yarmouth Minster on Friday afternoon for his funeral as they said goodbye to one of the town's great champions for the final time.

Ernie Childs funeral at St Nicholas Minster at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYErnie Childs funeral at St Nicholas Minster at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Childs was carried into the church in a blue boat-shaped coffin by pallbearers wearing the traditional blue cap the 71-year-old was regularly seen in.

The flag above St Nicholas Minster at Great Yarmouth flies at half mast at Ernie Childs funeral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe flag above St Nicholas Minster at Great Yarmouth flies at half mast at Ernie Childs funeral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Following his death last month people queued up to remember a man who was "everyone's friend" and "one of life's gentlemen".

The cars arrive at St Nicholas Minster at Great Yarmouth for Ernie Childs funeral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe cars arrive at St Nicholas Minster at Great Yarmouth for Ernie Childs funeral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Childs and his wife Karen were best known for running the Potteries in Blackfriars Road, a hub for all things quirky and maritime.

Ernie Childs' sons, Marc and Lee, with friends and family, wearing some of Ernie's caps, carry his coffin at his funeral at St Nicholas Minster in Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYErnie Childs' sons, Marc and Lee, with friends and family, wearing some of Ernie's caps, carry his coffin at his funeral at St Nicholas Minster in Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Childs was also responsible for launching one of the town's most popular celebrations - The Maritime Festival.

Rector Rev Canon Simon Ward leads the funeral service for Ernie Childs at St Nicholas Minster, Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRector Rev Canon Simon Ward leads the funeral service for Ernie Childs at St Nicholas Minster, Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The flag at The Minster was flown at half mast in tribute to the 71-year-old who leaves a lasting legacy in Great Yarmouth.

Most Read

Man dies following industrial incident in Great Yarmouth

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Serious injuries at Great Yarmouth harbour following ‘industrial incident’

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Village bypass to close for entire weekend for roadworks

The Caister bypass will close for a weekend while a roundabout is resurfaced Picture: Google Maps

Car showroom plans for historic leisure resort given the green light

Plans for a car showroom at Browston Hall, near Belton, have been given the green light. Picture: Savills

‘This is our chance to make life so much better’ - Charity targets furniture store as new £1.7m hub

Better Furniture in Southtown Road could be the new home of Centre 81, in Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Man dies following industrial incident in Great Yarmouth

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Serious injuries at Great Yarmouth harbour following ‘industrial incident’

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Village bypass to close for entire weekend for roadworks

The Caister bypass will close for a weekend while a roundabout is resurfaced Picture: Google Maps

Car showroom plans for historic leisure resort given the green light

Plans for a car showroom at Browston Hall, near Belton, have been given the green light. Picture: Savills

‘This is our chance to make life so much better’ - Charity targets furniture store as new £1.7m hub

Better Furniture in Southtown Road could be the new home of Centre 81, in Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Hundreds bid farewell to Great Yarmouth champion Ernie Childs

Ernie Childs' sons, Marc and Lee, with friends and family, wearing some of Ernie's caps, ready to carry his coffin at his funeral at St Nicholas Minster in Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Power tools and bike stolen from outbuildings

Polcie have issued a witness appeal after an outbuilding in Repps with Bastwick was broken into. Picture: Archant

Revealed: The most popular bakery in the Great Yarmouth Borough

Edward Shearing, owner of The New Norfolk Oven in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

‘We haven’t got a choice’ - Landowners close popular footpath

A pathway through Hirsty's land in Hemsby and Ormesby has been closed. Picture: Google Maps.

Man cleared of GBH after New Year’s Day fight in casino

Grosvenor Casino, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists