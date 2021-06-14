Rescued pony arrives at new home on celebrity's farm

Published: 2:54 PM June 14, 2021

Kate Humble and Sarah Stephens with Gilbert, a pony who had been cared for by Norfolk-based charity Redwings. - Credit: Redwings

A pony has found a new home at a celebrity's farm after its mother was rescued by a Norfolk charity.

Gilbert, a six-year-old cob, was born at a sanctuary run by Redwings - based in Hapton, near Norwich, and with centres in Aylsham and Fritton - after its mother was rescued from horrific conditions as part of a large-scale operation.

In April the pony arrived at his new home on the farm of wildlife television presenter Kate Humble, who lives in Monmouthshire in Wales.

Redwings horse sanctuary at Caldecott in Fritton. - Credit: Archant

His new guardian Sarah Stephens had been searching for a companion for horse Rags, who lives at Ms Humble's farm but who had lost his stablemate.

After enquiring with Redwings, the charity's rehoming team in Norfolk set about finding a new friend for Rags.

Ms Humble said: "Finding the perfect companion for a horse who has lost his stablemate of many years was not something I expected to be easy. But the knowledge and experience of the staff at Redwings helped us find Gilbert. He and our Rags struck up an instant rapport and Gilbert has become well and truly part of the farm family.

“We are so grateful for the careful consideration that Redwings gave to allow us to rehome this lovely horse and, in so doing, support the work of this excellent charity.”

Redwings, established in 2005, recently rehomed its 100th pony since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rachel Angell, Redwings’ head of Norfolk equine operations and rehoming, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled that Gilbert is enjoying his new home – and has become a television star to boot.

"Thank you to Kate and Sarah for highlighting the sheer joy of rehoming a rescued horse and the importance of companion ponies.

“Companions not only provide invaluable friendship for another horse, but they can also act as calming travel buddies or can simply be wonderful pets in their own right.

"When you rehome from a registered charity like Redwings, you’re not only giving a second start in life to a rescued horse but you’re also providing space at the Sanctuary for another horse in need to be brought to safety.

“We wish Gilbert, Rags, Sarah and Kate many happy years together.”

The story was told on the latest broadcast of 'Escape to the Farm' which aired last week on Channel 5.