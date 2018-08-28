Everything you need to know about Great Yarmouth’s Christmas lights switch-on

Great Yarmouth Christmas lights switch-on 2017. Picture: James Bass (C)James Bass 2017

The town of Great Yarmouth is set for a weekend of festive celebration as fireworks and late night shopping mark the start of four weeks of Christmas fun.

There will be a Christmas fayre inside the minster again this year. Picture: James Bass There will be a Christmas fayre inside the minster again this year. Picture: James Bass

This year’s Christmas lights switch-on will take place at 7pm on Friday with entertainment starting at 5pm in the Market Square.

The festive extravaganza will span across three days and is expected to attract thousands of families who can enjoy festive food, stalls and entertainment in the Market Square, Great Yarmouth Minster and Priory Centre.

What to expect from the event?

The Norwegian Lardal Kantori choir will be performing on Saturday at 7.30pm in the Minster. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council The Norwegian Lardal Kantori choir will be performing on Saturday at 7.30pm in the Minster. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

The switch-on is part of a three day Christmas fayre with this weekend marking the first of four Christmas market weekends in Great Yarmouth.

Traders will be offering a variety of festive food, drink, arts and gifts from decorated wooden chalets and gazebos in the historic Market Square.

The festivities will kick-off at 10am on Friday with Mayor Mary Coleman travelling by Santa’s road train to the official opening ceremony at the Minster.

Entertainment is scheduled to start at 5pm in the Market Square and will be hosted by The Beach radio station.

The big switch-on will take place at 7pm and will be followed by fireworks and an animated projection.

Late night shoppers will be able to get their festive shopping fix as shops will stay open until 8pm.

In addition to the special Christmas market stalls in the Market Square, the Minster and the Priory Centre will be filled with stalls offering handcrafted gifts and tasty treats, with the Priory Centre also hosting Santa’s Grotto.

On Saturday, Santa’s Post Office will open in the Market Square for the first time, opening at weekends, 11am to 3pm, and then daily from December 19 to 23.

The Lardal Kantori choir will perform at the popular annual concert in the Minster at 7.30pm.

Who will be turning the lights on?

Mayor Mary Coleman will have the honours of turning on the lights.

Mrs Coleman was in Gorleston last weekend for their Christmas lights switch-on.

Car Parking:

Visitors can park at a variety car parks in the town centre including;

North Drive car park

St. Nicholas car park

Fullers car park

There will be free all-day parking every Sunday in council-run town centre surface car parks from December 2 to 30.

What are people saying about the event?

Town centre manager, Jonathan Newman is anticipating a “truly fantastic weekend in the town centre”.

He said: “The Great Yarmouth Christmas lights switch-on and Christmas fayre weekend provides a lovely festive atmosphere for families to come to town and support their local shops and businesses.”

Christmas fayre times

Friday 10am to 8pm

Saturday 9am to 5pm

Sunday 10am to 4pm

Musical performances

In the Market Place…

Saturday, December 1

10am – Christmas with Bublé

12.10pm – 1980’s Christmas

2.20pm – The Testosta-Tones

Sunday, December 2

10.50am – A Traditional Christmas

12.50pm – 1980’s Christmas

3pm – Rat Pack Christmas

In the Minster...

Saturday, December 1

11.05am –A Traditional Christmas

1.15pm – Treble Clef

3.20pm – Healing Melodies

Sunday, December 2

10am – Acapella Carols

11.50am –The Bellaires

1.55pm – Bellatonic