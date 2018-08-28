Search

Advanced search

Everything you need to know about Great Yarmouth’s Christmas lights switch-on

PUBLISHED: 13:33 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:56 28 November 2018

Great Yarmouth Christmas lights switch-on 2017. Picture: James Bass

Great Yarmouth Christmas lights switch-on 2017. Picture: James Bass

(C)James Bass 2017

The town of Great Yarmouth is set for a weekend of festive celebration as fireworks and late night shopping mark the start of four weeks of Christmas fun.

There will be a Christmas fayre inside the minster again this year. Picture: James BassThere will be a Christmas fayre inside the minster again this year. Picture: James Bass

This year’s Christmas lights switch-on will take place at 7pm on Friday with entertainment starting at 5pm in the Market Square.

The festive extravaganza will span across three days and is expected to attract thousands of families who can enjoy festive food, stalls and entertainment in the Market Square, Great Yarmouth Minster and Priory Centre.

What to expect from the event?

The Norwegian Lardal Kantori choir will be performing on Saturday at 7.30pm in the Minster. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough CouncilThe Norwegian Lardal Kantori choir will be performing on Saturday at 7.30pm in the Minster. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

The switch-on is part of a three day Christmas fayre with this weekend marking the first of four Christmas market weekends in Great Yarmouth.

Traders will be offering a variety of festive food, drink, arts and gifts from decorated wooden chalets and gazebos in the historic Market Square.

The festivities will kick-off at 10am on Friday with Mayor Mary Coleman travelling by Santa’s road train to the official opening ceremony at the Minster.

Entertainment is scheduled to start at 5pm in the Market Square and will be hosted by The Beach radio station.

The big switch-on will take place at 7pm and will be followed by fireworks and an animated projection.

Late night shoppers will be able to get their festive shopping fix as shops will stay open until 8pm.

In addition to the special Christmas market stalls in the Market Square, the Minster and the Priory Centre will be filled with stalls offering handcrafted gifts and tasty treats, with the Priory Centre also hosting Santa’s Grotto.

On Saturday, Santa’s Post Office will open in the Market Square for the first time, opening at weekends, 11am to 3pm, and then daily from December 19 to 23.

The Lardal Kantori choir will perform at the popular annual concert in the Minster at 7.30pm.

Who will be turning the lights on?

Mayor Mary Coleman will have the honours of turning on the lights.

Mrs Coleman was in Gorleston last weekend for their Christmas lights switch-on.

Car Parking:

Visitors can park at a variety car parks in the town centre including;

North Drive car park

St. Nicholas car park

Fullers car park

There will be free all-day parking every Sunday in council-run town centre surface car parks from December 2 to 30.

What are people saying about the event?

Town centre manager, Jonathan Newman is anticipating a “truly fantastic weekend in the town centre”.

He said: “The Great Yarmouth Christmas lights switch-on and Christmas fayre weekend provides a lovely festive atmosphere for families to come to town and support their local shops and businesses.”

Christmas fayre times

Friday 10am to 8pm

Saturday 9am to 5pm

Sunday 10am to 4pm

Musical performances

In the Market Place…

Saturday, December 1

10am – Christmas with Bublé

12.10pm – 1980’s Christmas

2.20pm – The Testosta-Tones

Sunday, December 2

10.50am – A Traditional Christmas

12.50pm – 1980’s Christmas

3pm – Rat Pack Christmas

In the Minster...

Saturday, December 1

11.05am –A Traditional Christmas

1.15pm – Treble Clef

3.20pm – Healing Melodies

Sunday, December 2

10am – Acapella Carols

11.50am –The Bellaires

1.55pm – Bellatonic

Topic Tags:

Other News

Norfolk man who worked on African oil refinery took his life, inquest hears

42 minutes ago Daniel Hickey
Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A Norfolk man who had been working at an oil refinery in Africa took his life while there, an inquest heard.

Everything you need to know about Great Yarmouth’s Christmas lights switch-on

13:33 Joseph Norton
Great Yarmouth Christmas lights switch-on 2017. Picture: James Bass

The town of Great Yarmouth is set for a weekend of festive celebration as fireworks and late night shopping mark the start of four weeks of Christmas fun.

This is why the lights at Lidl are taking so long

11:51 Liz Coates
The traffic lights at Lidl have been drawing complaints Picture: Google maps

Problem lights at a busy junction in Caister are due to be fixed, but not straightaway.

£5,000 in grant funding available to businesses in Great Yarmouth

11:28 Luke Powell
Businesses in Great Yarmouth can apply for up to £5,000 in grant funding to encourage employees to walk or cycle to work. Picture: James Bass

Businesses in Great Yarmouth can apply for up to £5,000 in grant funding to encourage employees to walk or cycle to work.

Most Read

Takeover deal for Palmers in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft to complete at midnight

Yesterday, 12:51 Liz Coates
Palmers in Great Yarmouth is entering a new era under Beales department stores, a nationwide chain Picture: Liz Coates

The last two branches of an historic East Anglian department store have been sold - with the new owners promising more product lines and big sale promotions.

Read more

Power cut caused hundreds of homes in Gorleston and Bradwell to be without electricity

Yesterday, 14:47 Joseph Norton
More than 300 homes in Gorleston and Bradwell were left without electricity for several hours following a power cut on Sunday morning. Picture: Google Maps

More than 300 homes in Gorleston and Bradwell went several hours without electricity on Sunday following a power cut.

Read more

Taco Bell is looking for a paid taste-tester for its new shop in Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 09:59 Liz Coates
Taco Bell taking shape in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

Could you be a Taco Bell taste-tester for a day?

Read more

Road closed as woman taken to hospital by air ambulance

09:55 Liz Coates
A woman was taken to hospital following a collision in Gorleston Picture: Google Maps

A road in Gorleston was closed after the air ambulance was called to help a woman who had a medical episode at the wheel of her car.

Read more
Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Teen jailed for five years after 12-year-old boy is threatened with knife in town centre

Yesterday, 13:29 Joseph Norton
Solomon Kamara, 19, from London, was sentenced to five years and four months in prison for a knife point robbery in Great Yarmouth. Norfolk Police

A teenager who was involved in threatening a 12-year-old boy with a knife after he refused to hand over his phone and money has been jailed for five years and four months.

Read more
Norwich Crown Court

Local Weather

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy