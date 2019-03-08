'A privilege for this Norfolk boy' - Yarmouth man elected Lord Mayor of Canterbury

Cllr Terry Westgate, from Great Yarmouth, the new Lord Mayor of Canterbury, with his wife Sue. Picture: Canterbury City Council. Archant

A former Great Yarmouth schoolboy has been elected Lord Mayor of Canterbury.

Cllr Terry Westgate, from Great Yarmouth, is the new Lord Mayor of Canterbury. Picture: Canterbury City Council. Cllr Terry Westgate, from Great Yarmouth, is the new Lord Mayor of Canterbury. Picture: Canterbury City Council.

Cllr Terry Westgate, 71, used to be the manager of Hilton's Footwear in the town before moving to the Garden of England in 1975.

He was a pupil at the Great Yarmouth Technical High School and left at the age of 16.

He also attended Swindell Infants School, which closed last year, and North Denes Junior School.

Mr Westgate married his wife Sue in 1976.

They have one daughter.

In 1986 the couple set up their own business, opening a dancewear and fancy dress shop in the city which they ran for the next 20 years.

Mr Westgate said: "It is a real honour and a privilege for this Norfolk boy to be elected Lord Mayor of Canterbury."

He has been a councillor on Canterbury City Council since May 2011 and was elected Lord Mayor at the council's annual meeting in May.

