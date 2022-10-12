News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

New exhibition highlights Yarmouth women's place in environment

James Weeds

Published: 11:45 AM October 12, 2022
Women on the Great Yarmouth beach holding rope.

Women Walking Wildly is a new exhibition in Great Yarmouth, which focuses on an earlier project which saw women in the area "reclaim their space" in the environment, artist Genevieve Rudd said. - Credit: Under Open Sky

An exhibition showcasing women's place in the environment has come to a Great Yarmouth art gallery.

Throughout the year, members from Feathers Futures - a peer support group for young mums experiencing loneliness - have been on walks around the town, including its park, the beach and its cemeteries.

Women in the cemetery.

Members of Feathers Futures joined Great Yarmouth artist Genevieve Rudd and eco-therapist Beth Stephens on walks around the town to become more immersed with the environment. - Credit: Under Open Sky

Following the lead of artist Genevieve Rudd and eco-therapist Beth Stephens, the women were encouraged to get immersed in their surroundings and understand more about changes in the local environment.

The project - called Women Walking Wildly - culminated in a series of works, including photography, writings and found art, which is now on display at the Primeyarc art gallery based inside Market Gates until November 20.

Women walking on the beach.

Women Walking Wildly took place over spring, summer and autumn in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Under Open Sky

Ms Rudd said: "Working with the group over a longer time, you really notice how people come out of their shells.

"The friendships developed through the group have been really lovely to see."

 The exhibition is open Wednesday to Sunday from noon until 4pm.

For more information, visit @underopenskyltd  on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

