New exhibition highlights Yarmouth women's place in environment
- Credit: Under Open Sky
An exhibition showcasing women's place in the environment has come to a Great Yarmouth art gallery.
Throughout the year, members from Feathers Futures - a peer support group for young mums experiencing loneliness - have been on walks around the town, including its park, the beach and its cemeteries.
Following the lead of artist Genevieve Rudd and eco-therapist Beth Stephens, the women were encouraged to get immersed in their surroundings and understand more about changes in the local environment.
The project - called Women Walking Wildly - culminated in a series of works, including photography, writings and found art, which is now on display at the Primeyarc art gallery based inside Market Gates until November 20.
Ms Rudd said: "Working with the group over a longer time, you really notice how people come out of their shells.
"The friendships developed through the group have been really lovely to see."
The exhibition is open Wednesday to Sunday from noon until 4pm.
For more information, visit @underopenskyltd on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.