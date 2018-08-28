Have your say on proposals to build ‘walkable neighbourhoods’ of 600 homes in Bradwell

The area where Badger Building wants to build 600 new homes Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

People are being invited to have their say on a proposal to build 600 homes in Bradwell.

Badger Building says the site off Beccles Road is “almost a continuation of what has gone on at the other side of the road” and is ripe for new homes.

The development, opposite Bluebell Meadow on the A143, will be arranged into a series of “walkable neighbourhoods” and includes a petrol station.

Draft proposals will displayed at Woodlands Primary Academy, Church Walk, Bradwell on Friday February 8, 4.30-7.30pm and people will have the chance to ask questions and fill in a questionnaire.

Ed Gilder, spokesman for Lowestoft-based Badger, said the company hoped to submit a planning application by the end of March and was seeking local opinions as part of the process.

He said the site had been earmarked for housing in the local plan and then taken out, although the borough council was looking again at all its allocations.

Preliminary talks had been promising, he said, adding that Yarmouth was limited in areas where it could grow, partly because of the Broads network.

If approved the houses could take up to 15 years to go up.

In a report to Great Yarmouth Borough Council last year Norwich-based Lanpro said the development aimed to build a “sustainable community” over a 12-year period.

But residents hit back at the plans with one labelling them a “nightmare”.

In October Ross Phillips, of Bluebell Meadow, said: “There just isn’t the infrastructure needed for more houses at the minute and it is chaos out on the roads.

“I have two children at school and they are struggling as it is.

“It would be a nightmare if I am honest and I would probably consider leaving the area if the development went ahead.”

Rebekah Ellis, 28, also of Bluebell Meadow, said it was difficult to predict how big of an effect the development would have.

She said: “I do not think it is a bad idea to build more houses in the area if they managed it properly.

“It is difficult to predict what kind of impact it would have on services so I would not be completely against it.”

The proposal also includes plans for a series of new access points into the site from Beccles Road and New Road.

