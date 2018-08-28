Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Have your say on proposals to build ‘walkable neighbourhoods’ of 600 homes in Bradwell

PUBLISHED: 16:50 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:50 05 February 2019

The area where Badger Building wants to build 600 new homes Picture: Google Maps

The area where Badger Building wants to build 600 new homes Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

People are being invited to have their say on a proposal to build 600 homes in Bradwell.

Badger Building says the site off Beccles Road is “almost a continuation of what has gone on at the other side of the road” and is ripe for new homes.

The development, opposite Bluebell Meadow on the A143, will be arranged into a series of “walkable neighbourhoods” and includes a petrol station.

Draft proposals will displayed at Woodlands Primary Academy, Church Walk, Bradwell on Friday February 8, 4.30-7.30pm and people will have the chance to ask questions and fill in a questionnaire.

Ed Gilder, spokesman for Lowestoft-based Badger, said the company hoped to submit a planning application by the end of March and was seeking local opinions as part of the process.

He said the site had been earmarked for housing in the local plan and then taken out, although the borough council was looking again at all its allocations.

MORE: 600-home development proposed off main road through Bradwell

Preliminary talks had been promising, he said, adding that Yarmouth was limited in areas where it could grow, partly because of the Broads network.

If approved the houses could take up to 15 years to go up.

In a report to Great Yarmouth Borough Council last year Norwich-based Lanpro said the development aimed to build a “sustainable community” over a 12-year period.

But residents hit back at the plans with one labelling them a “nightmare”.

In October Ross Phillips, of Bluebell Meadow, said: “There just isn’t the infrastructure needed for more houses at the minute and it is chaos out on the roads.

“I have two children at school and they are struggling as it is.

“It would be a nightmare if I am honest and I would probably consider leaving the area if the development went ahead.”

Rebekah Ellis, 28, also of Bluebell Meadow, said it was difficult to predict how big of an effect the development would have.

She said: “I do not think it is a bad idea to build more houses in the area if they managed it properly.

“It is difficult to predict what kind of impact it would have on services so I would not be completely against it.”

The proposal also includes plans for a series of new access points into the site from Beccles Road and New Road.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk academy tells student hair is too short - after telling him to get it cut

Jonathan Soares, 16, has been in isolation at GY Charter Academy because of his haircut. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Teenager sexually assaulted in taxi

Two women left the taxi at Lowestoft Library. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘The school’s decision is just ridiculous’ - Great Yarmouth reacts to ‘meet me at McDonald’s’ hairstyle fallout

Tasha, Cheryl and Alex thought Jonathan Soares' hair was acceptable.

Barclays to close branch in Norfolk town

The Barclays Bank branch in Acle will close on May 17.

Most Read

Norfolk academy tells student hair is too short - after telling him to get it cut

Jonathan Soares, 16, has been in isolation at GY Charter Academy because of his haircut. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Teenager sexually assaulted in taxi

Two women left the taxi at Lowestoft Library. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘The school’s decision is just ridiculous’ - Great Yarmouth reacts to ‘meet me at McDonald’s’ hairstyle fallout

Tasha, Cheryl and Alex thought Jonathan Soares' hair was acceptable.

Barclays to close branch in Norfolk town

The Barclays Bank branch in Acle will close on May 17.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Popular Great Yarmouth bakery suddenly closes

JD Bales Bakery in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth.

Ministers told to put patients at centre of mental health redesign

Heather Edmondson from Litcham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Have your say on proposals to build ‘walkable neighbourhoods’ of 600 homes in Bradwell

The area where Badger Building wants to build 600 new homes Picture: Google Maps

Clothing banks broken into across county

A clothing bank in Morrisons in Fakenham was one of those targeted. Picture: Chris Bishop

Tree houses, wonky walks, and jungle bridges - Fritton Lake reveals plans for ‘children’s superplay experience’

Fritton Lake
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists