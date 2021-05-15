News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Pile of fly-tipped rubbish (including a car) finally cleared away

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:03 PM May 15, 2021    Updated: 3:04 PM May 15, 2021
Tony Wright, Michael Jeal and Kerry Robinson Payne, Labour party councillors for Nelson ward

Tony Wright, Michael Jeal and Kerry Robinson Payne, Labour party councillors for Nelson ward, standing next to flytipped rubbihs on Exmouth Road in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Submitted

A pile of flytipped rubbish that built up over months and at one point even included a car has finally been cleared away.

This week, environmental rangers working for Great Yarmouth Borough Council removed the waste from a patch of private land off Exmouth Road.

The site has now been fenced off.

A pile of flytipped rubbish on Exmouth Road in Great Yarmouth

A pile of flytipped rubbish on Exmouth Road in Great Yarmouth has been cleared away. - Credit: Submitted

Kerry Robinson Payne, borough councillor for Nelson ward, where the rubbish had been dumped, said the issue was first reported last year.

"Removing the rubbish was not as straightforward as it would have been if the flytipping had happened on public land. Certain legal procedures had to be gone through, which were time consuming," she said.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Payne, as well as her fellow councillors Michael Jeal and Tony Wright, worked with the landowner.

Exmouth Road Great Yarmouth

The land off Exmouth Road has now been fenced off. - Credit: Submitted

"Once the fly-tipping had started, other people started dumping stuff there, and it was getting bigger and bigger. It was an inconvenience for the residents.

Most Read

  1. 1 Great Yarmouth man banned from high street at night
  2. 2 Coastal holiday parks getting £3m investment
  3. 3 Popular tea room to reopen on the Broads
  1. 4 'Very small' number of Indian Covid variant cases in Norfolk
  2. 5 One-stop neck lump clinic at James Paget Hospital praised by patients
  3. 6 Village bids for 'summer evening vibe' with launch of outdoor market
  4. 7 5 amazing Norfolk properties for if you win the lottery
  5. 8 Norfolk patients’ group welcomes choice of face-to-face GP consultations
  6. 9 Driver in hospital after BMW car ends up in ditch
  7. 10 7 cheap or free things to do in Norfolk this weekend

"At one point there was a car there as well. We were really concerned about that," she added.




Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People walking along Caister beach on the east coast of Norfolk. Picture: James Bass

Norfolk seaside village third most sought-after in UK

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Concerns have been raised about a riverside footpath close to planned new homes with moorings Pictur

Legal challenge over riverside footpath is finally resolved

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Delightful Desserts Great Yarmouth

New dessert restaurant opens in Great Yarmouth

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Princess Anne at Hunters Yard Ludham Norfolk

Princess Anne pays flying visit to historic Broads' boatyard

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus