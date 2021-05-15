Pile of fly-tipped rubbish (including a car) finally cleared away

Published: 3:03 PM May 15, 2021 Updated: 3:04 PM May 15, 2021

Tony Wright, Michael Jeal and Kerry Robinson Payne, Labour party councillors for Nelson ward, standing next to flytipped rubbihs on Exmouth Road in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Submitted

A pile of flytipped rubbish that built up over months and at one point even included a car has finally been cleared away.

This week, environmental rangers working for Great Yarmouth Borough Council removed the waste from a patch of private land off Exmouth Road.

The site has now been fenced off.

A pile of flytipped rubbish on Exmouth Road in Great Yarmouth has been cleared away. - Credit: Submitted

Kerry Robinson Payne, borough councillor for Nelson ward, where the rubbish had been dumped, said the issue was first reported last year.

"Removing the rubbish was not as straightforward as it would have been if the flytipping had happened on public land. Certain legal procedures had to be gone through, which were time consuming," she said.

Ms Payne, as well as her fellow councillors Michael Jeal and Tony Wright, worked with the landowner.

The land off Exmouth Road has now been fenced off. - Credit: Submitted

"Once the fly-tipping had started, other people started dumping stuff there, and it was getting bigger and bigger. It was an inconvenience for the residents.

"At one point there was a car there as well. We were really concerned about that," she added.











