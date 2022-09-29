'FA Cup of Comedy' event coming to Yarmouth seafront club

The Empire on Great Yarmouth seafront is hosting one of the heats for the UK Comedian of the Year competition, on Friday from 7pm. - Credit: James Weeds

A Great Yarmouth venue is hosting one of the rounds of a national competition which will see one comedian walk away with £10,001.

The Empire will hold a first heat event for this year's British Comedian of the Year, which will see nine comedians take to the stage for a chance to perform at the grand final at London's Comedy Store.

On Friday, September 30, audience members will be the judge on which two of the nine performers will make it to the finals in November.

Justin Panks on stage at The Empire on May 27, 2022. - Credit: James Weeds

The Empire's project director Jack Jay said he is "super excited" as this will be the first time the town has ever been included in the national competition, which has been dubbed the 'FA Cup of Comedy'.

"This is by far and away the biggest comedy competition in the UK," Mr Jay said. "So to be able to host it in The Empire is absolutely amazing.

"Judging by the line-up, it's going to be a great night, and this really excites us as we try to build up a comedy scene in the town."

Mr Jay added he has plans to establish a regular comedy night on the seafront, bringing the best comedians to the town and providing a platform for up-and-comers.

Jack Jay, The Empire's project director, said he was "super excited" for the event. - Credit: www.streetviewmarketing.co.uk

Several local comedians are on the bill, including hometown girl Skye Brewer, Norwich's Justin Panks and Thetford-born Jack Channel.

The event is being run in connection with Norwich's Hooma Comedy Club, and resident MC Martin Westgate said holding the event at The Empire was a "no brainer".

"We're trying to bring comedy to the county and The Empire is quickly becoming one of my favourite venues," Mr Westgate said.

"It's a really big place to see comedy and audiences have just been incredible. We had some really fun nights there back before the summer.

"But we've had a bit of a break and now we are coming back with a vengeance."

Seasoned Norwich stand up Justin Panks is aiming to contend for the £10,001 prize at London's comedy Store in November. - Credit: Supplied

The nine comedians are Alex Freimuller, Garrie Grubb, Jack Channel, Jason Stampe, Justin Panks, Nick Clarke, Paul Merryck, Roman Harris and Skye Brewer. Mr Westgate will also be MC on the night.

Tickets are £5 and doors open at 7pm for an 8pm start. Mr Jay advised people arrived early to get the best seats.

For more information and tickets, visit www.jokepit.com/e/7118