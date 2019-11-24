Man accidentally puts 600 seals up for sale
PUBLISHED: 15:01 24 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:50 24 November 2019
Ed Marshall
A man accidentally listed 600 seals for sale, prompting thousands of amused comments online.
The ad was referring to the seals on Horsey beach, north of Great Yarmouth, and included 180 pups.
On Wednesday (November 20) a man identified as 'JB' posted a tweet saying: "Shout out to my Dad who has accidentally listed 600 seals and 180 of their pups for sale on Facebook."
The tweet shows a screenshot of the Facebook ad, where a man named Peter had put the seals and pups on Horsey beach up for sale.
The inadvertent advertisement also included pictures of the beach and the seals there.
A selection from the cascade of amused comments, some of them pun-based, includes:
- "Hope he manages to seal the deal."
- "Hopefully he's not taking them clubbing."
- "Can I have a grey mottled shiny one please?"
- "Is he willing to negotiate?"
- "Would he trade for 30-50 feral hogs?"
The person who posted the tweet has been contacted for comment.