Man accidentally puts 600 seals up for sale

Atlantic Grey Seals Halichoerus grypus, Horsey Gap, Norfolk, January 2019. Pictures: Ed Marshall Ed Marshall

A man accidentally listed 600 seals for sale, prompting thousands of amused comments online.

A photographer has capture the moment a seal gave birth to a pup on Horsey beach Picture: Clive Eaton A photographer has capture the moment a seal gave birth to a pup on Horsey beach Picture: Clive Eaton

The ad was referring to the seals on Horsey beach, north of Great Yarmouth, and included 180 pups.

On Wednesday (November 20) a man identified as 'JB' posted a tweet saying: "Shout out to my Dad who has accidentally listed 600 seals and 180 of their pups for sale on Facebook."

The tweet shows a screenshot of the Facebook ad, where a man named Peter had put the seals and pups on Horsey beach up for sale.

The inadvertent advertisement also included pictures of the beach and the seals there.

A selection from the cascade of amused comments, some of them pun-based, includes:

- "Hope he manages to seal the deal."

- "Hopefully he's not taking them clubbing."

- "Can I have a grey mottled shiny one please?"

- "Is he willing to negotiate?"

- "Would he trade for 30-50 feral hogs?"

The person who posted the tweet has been contacted for comment.