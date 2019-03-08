Drink-driver caught giving friend lift home from party handed three year ban

Magistrates in Great Yarmouth heard how a Great Yarmouth man suffered panic attacks in the wake of a brutal stabbing Photo: Nick Butcher Archant

A man who “foolishly’ gave a friend a lift home after drinking at a party has been handed a three year driving ban.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Valerij Butrimovic, 38, of St Peter’s Road, Great Yarmouth, was stopped by Norfolk police in Wellesley Road, on March 3.

Victoria Bastock, prosecuting, told Great Yarmouth Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday (March 27) officers at the scene described the manner of his driving as “erratic, braking sharply with the vehicle straying over the white lines.”

Factory operative Butrimovic, who admitted drink-driving, failed a roadside breath test and provided a reading of 109 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath in custody.

The legal limit is 35.

Robert Barley, for Butrimovic, said: “He was at a party, he was drinking and a friend asked if he would give him a lift back home.

“He foolishly agreed and was seen by the police and stopped.”

Magistrates said they could not consider him for a drink driving rehabilitation scheme because had a previous drink driving conviction.

He was disqualified from driving for three years, ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work, and pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge.