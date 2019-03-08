Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Drink-driver caught giving friend lift home from party handed three year ban

PUBLISHED: 14:04 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:12 28 March 2019

Magistrates in Great Yarmouth heard how a Great Yarmouth man suffered panic attacks in the wake of a brutal stabbing Photo: Nick Butcher

Magistrates in Great Yarmouth heard how a Great Yarmouth man suffered panic attacks in the wake of a brutal stabbing Photo: Nick Butcher

Archant

A man who “foolishly’ gave a friend a lift home after drinking at a party has been handed a three year driving ban.

Valerij Butrimovic, 38, of St Peter’s Road, Great Yarmouth, was stopped by Norfolk police in Wellesley Road, on March 3.

Victoria Bastock, prosecuting, told Great Yarmouth Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday (March 27) officers at the scene described the manner of his driving as “erratic, braking sharply with the vehicle straying over the white lines.”

Factory operative Butrimovic, who admitted drink-driving, failed a roadside breath test and provided a reading of 109 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath in custody.

The legal limit is 35.

Robert Barley, for Butrimovic, said: “He was at a party, he was drinking and a friend asked if he would give him a lift back home.

“He foolishly agreed and was seen by the police and stopped.”

Magistrates said they could not consider him for a drink driving rehabilitation scheme because had a previous drink driving conviction.

He was disqualified from driving for three years, ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work, and pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge.

Most Read

Road re-opens after Gorleston crash

The A47 heading toward Great Yarmouth.

Car flips onto roof after smashing through fence at social club

A Vauxhall Corsa ended up on its roof after it crashed through Water Lane Playing Fields' fence in Hemsby. Picture: Submitted

Hospital feeding tube put into the wrong place

A feeding tube was inserted into the wrong place at James Paget University Hospital in February 2019. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

Opening of £7.5m Premier Inn delayed due to high winds

The opening of the £7.5m Premier Inn on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile has been delayed because of high winds. Picture: Joseph Norton

Maxx out! Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach will not operate new ride

The Air Maxx will not operate this year at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach due to problems with paperwork.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Road re-opens after Gorleston crash

The A47 heading toward Great Yarmouth.

Car flips onto roof after smashing through fence at social club

A Vauxhall Corsa ended up on its roof after it crashed through Water Lane Playing Fields' fence in Hemsby. Picture: Submitted

Hospital feeding tube put into the wrong place

A feeding tube was inserted into the wrong place at James Paget University Hospital in February 2019. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

Opening of £7.5m Premier Inn delayed due to high winds

The opening of the £7.5m Premier Inn on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile has been delayed because of high winds. Picture: Joseph Norton

Maxx out! Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach will not operate new ride

The Air Maxx will not operate this year at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach due to problems with paperwork.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘I thought the turnstiles had shrunk’ - Woman loses eight stone after getting trapped in racecourse entrance

Aimee Medler, 27, from Norwich, has lost eight stone since she became trapped in the turnstiles at Great Yarmouth races. Picture: Aimee Medler

Drink-driver caught giving friend lift home from party handed three year ban

Magistrates in Great Yarmouth heard how a Great Yarmouth man suffered panic attacks in the wake of a brutal stabbing Photo: Nick Butcher

Man blames Universal Credit pressures for stealing perfume from Boots

A shoplifter who stole perfume from Boots said he was struggling to make ends meet on Universal Credit Picture: Google Maps

‘It’s not litter’ - Mother shocked after mementoes removed from daughter’s grave

Winterton Church.

Plea to speak out over bungalow bid - or lose historic ‘green lung’ forever

Koolunga House in Gorleston. Developers want to build on part of its former garden, now in separate ownership Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists