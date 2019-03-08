Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'Spread your colours across the sky' - Tributes pour in for popular peacock killed by dog

PUBLISHED: 16:01 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:19 17 July 2019

Ashley the peacock who lived at Faith in Hickling has died after he was attacked by a dog. His injuries were so servere vets were unable to operate and he was put to sleep Picture: FAITH

Ashley the peacock who lived at Faith in Hickling has died after he was attacked by a dog. His injuries were so servere vets were unable to operate and he was put to sleep Picture: FAITH

FAITH

A peacock known to thousands of visitors to a Norfolk nature reserve has died after being savaged by a dog.

Ashley the peacock being hand fed by Maurice Simmance. Tributes have been paid to the magnificent bird who was attacked by a dog Picture: FAITHAshley the peacock being hand fed by Maurice Simmance. Tributes have been paid to the magnificent bird who was attacked by a dog Picture: FAITH

Ashley and his twin brother, also Ashley, had lived all their 17 years at Faith animal rescue in Hickling delighting visitors and often appearing in 'spotter' lists compiled by wildlife watchers.

Faith founder Judy Simmance said the bird was attacked on the lawn, a trail of tail feathers bearing witness to the strike.

Traumatised, he stayed away for three days, not even coming home to feed, and rescuers were only able to catch him when he became too weak.

Thinking he could be saved he was primed for surgery but vets discovered so much skin had been ripped from his leg there was nothing they could do and the decision was made to put him to sleep.

Since sharing details of the attack on social media Mrs Simmance said she was amazed by the reaction, with hundreds of people posting condolence messages and voicing their shock.

Meanwhile, Ashley's brother was pining and refusing to display, spending time hanging around his sibling's old haunts.

Mrs Simmance said the two birds were given the same name as chicks because they were impossible to tell apart.

As they grew one appeared to have more of a white flash and prefer the area at the front of the house, whereas Ashley #2 was more usually found at the back.

You may also want to watch:

It is Ashley #1 that has been killed.

His brother is said to "completely lost" following the death.

Mrs Simmance said at the time of the attack they were having 150 hens delivered so didn't hear or see a thing although she imagines he would have cried out.

"So many people loved to see him. Even those walking up and down the road were always coming in and taking photographs," she said.

She suspects passing dog walkers were to blame and said that they should have informed them.

Writing on Facebook she said: "Ashley's brother looks so sad and has not displayed since losing his companion of 17 years.

"Poor boy, we don't know how to help him feel less lonely.

"Ashley had delighted many people over his seventeen years with us.

"His friendly courage and beautiful displays will be missed by staff and visitors to Faith and to the nature reserve.

"A wonderful, beautiful bird who is already greatly missed. RIP - Spread your colours across the sky."

To find out more about the charity visit the Facebook page here.

Most Read

Seafront restaurant is only one in Norfolk resort to hold second AA rosette

Daniel Lawrence with the 2 AA rosettes plate award to Cafe Cru for its a la carte menu Picture: Keiron Tovell

Police release CCTV images after gun stolen from shop

Police are appealing for help to identify two people after an air pistol was stolen from a shop in Great Yarmouth Picture: Norfolk Police

Broken down car causes tailbacks at A47 near Great Yarmouth

A bird eye's view of the Fullers Hill roundabout. Picture: Sean Armstrong

‘It’s just ludicrous’ - Yarmouth cabbies’ concerns over taxi rank proposals

Gary Hill, 35, and Paul Clutterbuck, 63, taxi drivers in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

‘I wonder if I can find that hotel?’ - Woman’s 5,000 mile trip to stay in Yesterday movie location

Dawn Walker, from Seattle, made the trip from the US to Gorleston's Pier Hotel after she saw the movie Yesterday Picture: Dawn Walker

Most Read

Seafront restaurant is only one in Norfolk resort to hold second AA rosette

Daniel Lawrence with the 2 AA rosettes plate award to Cafe Cru for its a la carte menu Picture: Keiron Tovell

Police release CCTV images after gun stolen from shop

Police are appealing for help to identify two people after an air pistol was stolen from a shop in Great Yarmouth Picture: Norfolk Police

Broken down car causes tailbacks at A47 near Great Yarmouth

A bird eye's view of the Fullers Hill roundabout. Picture: Sean Armstrong

‘It’s just ludicrous’ - Yarmouth cabbies’ concerns over taxi rank proposals

Gary Hill, 35, and Paul Clutterbuck, 63, taxi drivers in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

‘I wonder if I can find that hotel?’ - Woman’s 5,000 mile trip to stay in Yesterday movie location

Dawn Walker, from Seattle, made the trip from the US to Gorleston's Pier Hotel after she saw the movie Yesterday Picture: Dawn Walker

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Traffic wardens could be given body worn cameras to protect from abuse, Norfolk council says

File picture of PC Martin Goulder testing a body-worn camera. Photo: Nick Butcher.

‘Spread your colours across the sky’ - Tributes pour in for popular peacock killed by dog

Ashley the peacock who lived at Faith in Hickling has died after he was attacked by a dog. His injuries were so servere vets were unable to operate and he was put to sleep Picture: FAITH

The Queen could soon be earning £100m a year from Norfolk wind farms

The Queen and Royal family is set to make millions from the leasing of Crown Estate seabeds. Picture: Ian Burt

‘It’s unmissable’ - Circus festival returns to Great Yarmouth for 12th year

Out There, a festival of circus and street art, returns to Great Yarmouth on September 14 and 15. Picture: SeaChange Arts.

Abandoned cat who ‘greets everyone she meets’ seeks second chance

Abbie needs a home after being abandoned. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists