‘Rain ruined everything’ - Animal rescue charity forced to cancel lifeline fundraiser

An animal rescue charity hoping to offset losses with a huge ‘Bric-a-Brac’ sale this weekend has been left disappointed after rain “ruined everything”.

FAITH Animal Rescue, in Hickling, has had a rough time during the pandemic,

Bernadette Stubbings from Filby, who has been fundraising for the charity for 25 years, said: “It’s a bit depressing for animal rescue charities at the moment.

“We haven’t had much help during lockdown, and this Bric-a-Brac sale on October 10 was supposed to help reverse our fortunes.

“But the field where people park to come to the centre has become completely saturated as a result of the recent weather - and will take days to dry out.

“Hickling is a very wet place, and as a result of this rain, the sale has had to be cancelled. It’s ruined everything.”

Acccording to Ms Stubbings, however, the charity wants to “turn all this negativity into something positive”.

“Rather than just accept our fate, we’ve decided to launch a fundraiser for a new car park”, she said.

“If we had a car park where people could actually park - instead of their cars sinking down into the mud and having to be rescued by tractors - we could do way more fundraising.

“The only thing is we need £20,000.”

Ms Stubbings, together with her friend Debbie Jones, has already raised £15,000 for the charity over lockdown by selling her animal-themed face masks.

Trevor Rawson from Bradwell, who recently ran the virtual London Marathon, has also raised £500 for the charity.

He said: “Animal charities don’t get the same attention that human-based charities get.

“i’ve seen how FAITH has struggled over lockdown - so they seemed like the logical option for me.

“They do a great job in the area, and a lot of people I know who have rehomed dogs have done it through them.”

Back in June of this year, Judy Simmance, who runs the charity, said they were having to dip into emergency reserves to care for 80 cats and dogs and pay staff.

Ms Stubbings said: “Staffing has been a huge issue over lockdown.

“We were supposed to have an in-house vetting service starting up this year too, but that’s had to be put on hold.

“At least with this fundraiser, there is a defined target for us to work towards.”

Donate at www.gofundme.com/f/support-faith-during-covid19-lockdown





















