Fake nesting cliff for more than 400 seabirds planned for Yarmouth

Kittiwake birds are being offered fake nesting sites in Great Yarmouth by a windfarm company Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

Seabirds disrupted by windfarm activity are set to be offered "dupe" nesting sites at Great Yarmouth.

A wall or tower with space for more than 400 nests is being tipped as the best way to "compensate" kittiwakes during the breeding season.

Providing an artificial nesting structure is required under plans for the new Vanguard and Boreas wind farms and would be designed to mimic a cliff face.

The fake nesting tower or wall is being proposed for a strip of land on the Yarmouth side of the river opposite the Coastwatch station. - Credit: Google Maps

A spot on the Yarmouth side of the River Yare overlooking Gorleston has been selected, with the applicants giving a good character reference for the birds which are "not like larger gulls".

Although there is no colony in the town, there is one in Lowestoft - close enough to still be attractive to the gulls who have a good track record in using man made structures.

Swedish company Vattenfall is putting forward two options; one for a trio of 7.5m triangular towers and one for a wall with nesting shelves.

Each project would be able to accommodate an estimated 432 nesting pairs, and efforts are being made to make them as predator-proof as possible.

Up to 360 offshore turbines on the Norfolk Vanguard and Norfolk Boreas windfarms have been raised by the equivalent height of a two-storey house to accommodate safe flight paths for birds like the kittiwake after research revealed higher towers and rotors further from the sea surface would minimise collisions with turbine blades. decrease. Picture: Mark Lewis

If approved, the structures would be built off site ready for the 2023 breeding season.

Supporting documents say the area is already industrialised with the power station, large sheds, and cranes and although the view from listed buildings on the Gorleston side might be slightly changed there will not be enough of a difference to harm their character.

The documents also point out the kittiwakes, unlike some other kinds of gulls, are not "nuisance" birds that forage in bins and make a mess in towns.

The birds would only occupy the fake nesting site from March to September and spend the rest of the time at sea.

Because of the out-of-the-way location it is unlikely residents will suffer disturbance or have cause to complain, the papers say.

Kittiwakes like to nest in cliffs by the sea.

The structures would be monitored and the eggs counted to assess whether the nesting sites were working.

With construction due to be completed at the end of January they aim to cover four breeding seasons before the first turbines start operating in 2027.

To view the plans visit the borough council's website quoting reference 06/22/0740/F.