Twitter suspends fake account advertising new Great Yarmouth bus
PUBLISHED: 09:14 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:55 16 January 2019
A fake Twitter account advertising a new bus service between Great Yarmouth and Norwich has been suspended.
The account, called First Norwich park and ride, had claimed to represent First Bus, a company operating bus services in Norfolk and Suffolk.
It had advertised an extension to the company’s red line, which transports passengers through Norwich city centre between Queen’s Hills and Thorpe St Andrew.
The tweet said that the red line was scheduled to be extended to Great Yarmouth on April 14 this year after First Bus took over a route previously operated by another company, Konectbus.
Chris Speed, head of operations at First Bus, eastern counties, said: ”Incorrect information that is being uploaded through spoof media platforms is really unhelpful to people who are looking to use the bus and want clarification on news, times, fares and general enquiries prior to using bus services in Great Yarmouth.
“It has been brought to our attention that there is information being posted that is incorrect relating to bus services we have running in Norwich, Park and Ride services in Great Yarmouth and enhancements to services that are all untrue.
“We strongly advise that people wanting to browse information about bus services operated by First Eastern Counties, to visit our official website at www.firstgroup.com/norfolk-suffolk or twitter @FirstNorwich”
Tweets giving out false information have been removed from the site.