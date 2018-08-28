Supermarket investigating after clothes rail falls on customers at Norfolk store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2012

A supermarket is investigating after a rail of clothing fell on customers and sparked a 999 response.

Last Thursday (January 3), a row of metal stands displaying clothes fell on customers who had been shopping during the January sales at the Asda store in Great Yarmouth.

Police were called at approximately 3.30pm by the ambulance service reporting a clothes rail had fallen on customers. The police said they were not required to attend the incident.

A spokesperson for Asda that had nobody had been seriously hurt in the incident.

They said: “We are glad that nobody was seriously hurt and have begun an investigation into this incident and remain in contact with the customers.”

On Friday (January 5), on Facebook, witnesses reported seeing people trapped under the railings while others said they had seen the ambulances arrive at the store.