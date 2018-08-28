Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Supermarket investigating after clothes rail falls on customers at Norfolk store

PUBLISHED: 17:16 07 January 2019

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2012

A supermarket is investigating after a rail of clothing fell on customers and sparked a 999 response.

Last Thursday (January 3), a row of metal stands displaying clothes fell on customers who had been shopping during the January sales at the Asda store in Great Yarmouth.

Police were called at approximately 3.30pm by the ambulance service reporting a clothes rail had fallen on customers. The police said they were not required to attend the incident.

A spokesperson for Asda that had nobody had been seriously hurt in the incident.

They said: “We are glad that nobody was seriously hurt and have begun an investigation into this incident and remain in contact with the customers.”

On Friday (January 5), on Facebook, witnesses reported seeing people trapped under the railings while others said they had seen the ambulances arrive at the store.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Mystery surrounds future of popular American diner

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been closed this weekend with neighbours and businesses not knowing why it is not open. Picture: Joe Norton

Motorists deal with delays near Great Yarmouth after morning crash

A crash has closed the A143 at Bradwell. Picture Google.

Trains cancelled due to “disruptive passengers”

Norwich and Great Yarmouth trains cancelled due to

More than 40 vehicles stopped during speeding campaign on A47

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk's Roads and Armed Policing Team and Road Casualty Reduction Team at Lowestoft, after patrols were carried out. Picture: Lowestoft Police

Doctor knocked off bike unable to run after he suffered fractured pelvis

A doctor was knocked off his bike while he was cycling on Lowestoft Road at Hopton. Picture Google.

Most Read

ITV’s Judge Rinder’s Crime Stories to feature story of tragic Welwyn Garden City mum

#includeImage($article, 225)

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

#includeImage($article, 225)

Planned A1(M) roadworks will affect South Mimms and Hatfield

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jewellery, cash and Apple device stolen in Hatfield burglaries

#includeImage($article, 225)

Welwyn Garden City heroes save children from fire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts are likely to be issued in parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Supermarket investigating after clothes rail falls on customers at Norfolk store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Could new NHS plan see an end to Norfolk’s ‘cruel and desperately unfair’ IVF postcode lottery?

Prime Minister Theresa May speaking at Alder Hey Children's Hospital, Liverpool during her visit where she launched the NHS Long Term Plan. Photo: Charlotte Graham/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

Charity receives £25,000 after work ‘touched the hearts’ of directors

Jemma Ramsay, a director of building contractors Ovamill, officially hands over the company’s £25,000 donation to Karl Jermyn, chairman of the trustees at Great Yarmouth charity Centre 81. Picture: TMS Media

Doctor knocked off bike unable to run after he suffered fractured pelvis

A doctor was knocked off his bike while he was cycling on Lowestoft Road at Hopton. Picture Google.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists