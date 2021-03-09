Family doing up new home find messages and pictures from 100 years ago
- Credit: Joanna Hughes
A family has shared their excitement at finding notes and photographs relating to life in their new house a century ago.
Joanna Hughes made the fascinating discovery while redecorating the three-bedroom terrace in Cliff Hill, Gorleston.
Reaching into a deep, under-the-stairs cupboard she retrieved a dog-eared sepia photo mounted on stiff card showing an old mill and some explanatory notes.
Alongside the picture was a letter from a couple who said one of them had lived there as a child during the war.
Writing over 20 years ago they enclosed some copies of black and white snaps dating from 1922 showing people outside the house and enjoying life in the seaside resort long famed for its beach and bathing waters.
Mrs Hughes, 39, who lives with husband Deri and their four children in Hertford, said she loved the idea of being able to connect with the history of the house and the lives of those who had lived there before.
"I just felt very grateful that someone had taken the time to write on the back of the picture knowing that someone in the future would be interested to know," she said.
"It is nice being in places with history. It feels like a place that sits in people's hearts and I get the impression that people feel that way about Gorleston too."
The note on the back of the picture explains the windmill was demolished in 1887 and some of the bricks were used to build the terrace of four homes standing opposite the Cliff Hotel.
Meanwhile a letter from Ken and Jean Gibson from Gloucester to the then owner Simon relates to a visit they made in 2000.
It seems they were returning to the town after 30 years and were allowed to look inside the home one of them lived in as a child during the Second World War.
They enclosed copies of photographs, some dating from 1922 showing various people outside what is captioned as Kent House including "Mabs and Hylda" and "mother".
Seeing the house held in such high affection through the ages made her even more keen to preserve it and its history, Mrs Hughes said, adding she intended to frame the pieces and put them on display.
The house is their holiday home but is available to book via their Instagram page at stonesthrow.gorleston.