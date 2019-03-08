Family of missing 15-year-old issue emotional plea for help in search

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:25 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:57 14 March 2019

Shae White, 15, from Great Yarmouth, has been missing since Saturday, February 9. Picture: Bailey White

Shae White, 15, from Great Yarmouth, has been missing since Saturday, February 9. Picture: Bailey White

Archant

The family of a missing 15-year-old boy has issued an emotional plea for help in their search to find him.

Shae White, 15, from Great Yarmouth, has been missing since Saturday, February 9. Picture: Bailey White

Shae White, 15, from Great Yarmouth, was last seen at his aunt’s house in Gorleston on Saturday, February 9.

The 15-year-old asked to go to the shops and has been missing ever since.

Shae’s sister Bailey, 18, from South London, has called on the public to help find her younger brother.

She said: “It has been the hardest month of our lives not knowing where Shae is.

“We have already had lots of support which is great and it has not gone unnoticed but I want to urge people to keep looking.”

Miss White pleaded her brother Shae let the family know he is safe.

“You are not in trouble, just let someone know you are safe by getting into contact with us,” she said.

The 15-year-old was wearing a blue nike tracksuit matched with blue air forces with white outlines around the ticks when he went missing.

