Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Mother’s heartache after ‘super slimmer’s’ tragic death

PUBLISHED: 10:01 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 03 April 2019

The mother and sister of Amy Whitmore have paid warm tribute to the

The mother and sister of Amy Whitmore have paid warm tribute to the "bubbly" 28-year-old who had a smile for everyone Picture: Michelle Whitmore

Michelle Whitmore

A mother has paid proud tribute to her “bright bubbly” organ donor daughter who helped six people to live after her tragic death.

Amy Whitmore was hailed for her amazing weight loss of more than six stone just a week before she died Picture: Michelle WhitmoreAmy Whitmore was hailed for her amazing weight loss of more than six stone just a week before she died Picture: Michelle Whitmore

Amy Whitmore had everything going for her, her mother Michelle said, and seemed to be happier than ever on the last day she saw her.

Miss Whitmore, 28, had struggled with her mental health since she was 17, but was popular with a caring circle of friends, some made at Slimming World where she had lost over six stone in 18 months.

A photograph taken a week before her death shows her beaming, garlanded with a sash, announcing her amazing weight loss and award for doing so well.

Mrs Whitmore said Amy, who had lived in Great Yarmouth her whole life, was sociable, caring and popular.

Amy Whitmore, who died on March 25, with her favourite tippple a Koopparberg cider Picture: Michelle WhitmoreAmy Whitmore, who died on March 25, with her favourite tippple a Koopparberg cider Picture: Michelle Whitmore

She dreamed of having a family and becoming a hairdresser, and had just joined a gym.

“She loved her family and friends,” her mother said.

“She loved meeting up for coffee, she was bright and bubbly and always happy even first thing in the morning.

“Even when she wasn’t happy she was laughing and when others were sad she would always try and cheer them up.

“She talked to everyone in the room and was always singing. She loved her music.”

“She loved her Me To You teddies and we have given one to each member of the family to remember her.”

Miss Whitmore, who lived in Ordnance Road, in Yarmouth, was on a life support machine for several days, her family at her bedside.

When it was clear there was no hope of recovery, they followed her wishes that her organs be donated.

She died on March 25.

A donor for her heart and lungs was waiting and Mrs Whitmore, of Edinburgh Close, Caister said it brought some comfort to know others were alive because of her gift.

She added she had been touched by the support and condolence messages the family had received, friends and even strangers contributing to a fund to help pay for her funeral on Friday April 12 at 12.15pm at Gorleston Crematorium.

Adding to her upset was finding her mother’s day card and gift after she died.

Miss Whitmore leaves a sister Kiera, 15, brother Dan, 26 and stepfather John.

A fundraiser is being staged at the Great Eastern pub, in Nelson Road Central on April 17 from 7pm.

Most Read

First glimpse at what’s in store for Great Yarmouth’s former M&S as doors re-open

The Marks and Spencer store in the town centre in Great Yarmout before it closed and moved to the out of town Gapton Hall Retail Park. Picture: James Bass

Smash-and-grab thieves take £1,000 of Adidas clothing from high street shop

Smash-and-grab thieves have targeted Junx Clothing in Gorleston High Street making off with £1,000 of Adidas clothing and shoes Picture: Ben Melhado

Police vow to fight anti-social behaviour in seaside town after residents raise concerns

Residents in Gorleston have raised concerns over anti-social behaviour in the town. Picture: James Bass

Three arrested for affray as house is put on lockdown

Two teenagers and a man in his 40’s have been arrested on suspicion of affray while their house in St Hilda’s Crescent, Gorleston has been put on lockdown. Picture: Joseph Norton

Great Yarmouth Pride 2019 - First headline act announced as 5,000 expected to throng streets

Pride celebrations are coming to Great Yarmouth, creating similar scenes to those in Norwich last year Picture: Nick Butcher

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First glimpse at what’s in store for Great Yarmouth’s former M&S as doors re-open

The Marks and Spencer store in the town centre in Great Yarmout before it closed and moved to the out of town Gapton Hall Retail Park. Picture: James Bass

Smash-and-grab thieves take £1,000 of Adidas clothing from high street shop

Smash-and-grab thieves have targeted Junx Clothing in Gorleston High Street making off with £1,000 of Adidas clothing and shoes Picture: Ben Melhado

Police vow to fight anti-social behaviour in seaside town after residents raise concerns

Residents in Gorleston have raised concerns over anti-social behaviour in the town. Picture: James Bass

Three arrested for affray as house is put on lockdown

Two teenagers and a man in his 40’s have been arrested on suspicion of affray while their house in St Hilda’s Crescent, Gorleston has been put on lockdown. Picture: Joseph Norton

Great Yarmouth Pride 2019 - First headline act announced as 5,000 expected to throng streets

Pride celebrations are coming to Great Yarmouth, creating similar scenes to those in Norwich last year Picture: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘Cars come flying round the bend’ - residents support proposals for lollipop person on ‘nasty road’

Residents in Hemsby have backed proposals discussed by the parish council to fund a lollipop person. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Mother’s heartache after ‘super slimmer’s’ tragic death

The mother and sister of Amy Whitmore have paid warm tribute to the

Woman seriously injured in Gorleston clifftop crash

A woman has been seriously injured in a crash in Gorleston Picture: Google Maps

Jake Humphrey named as Norfolk Day 2019 ambassador

Norfolk Day. Jake Humphrey. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

First glimpse at what’s in store for Great Yarmouth’s former M&S as doors re-open

The Marks and Spencer store in the town centre in Great Yarmout before it closed and moved to the out of town Gapton Hall Retail Park. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists