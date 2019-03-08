Mother’s heartache after ‘super slimmer’s’ tragic death

The mother and sister of Amy Whitmore have paid warm tribute to the "bubbly" 28-year-old who had a smile for everyone

A mother has paid proud tribute to her “bright bubbly” organ donor daughter who helped six people to live after her tragic death.

Amy Whitmore was hailed for her amazing weight loss of more than six stone just a week before she died

Amy Whitmore had everything going for her, her mother Michelle said, and seemed to be happier than ever on the last day she saw her.

Miss Whitmore, 28, had struggled with her mental health since she was 17, but was popular with a caring circle of friends, some made at Slimming World where she had lost over six stone in 18 months.

A photograph taken a week before her death shows her beaming, garlanded with a sash, announcing her amazing weight loss and award for doing so well.

Mrs Whitmore said Amy, who had lived in Great Yarmouth her whole life, was sociable, caring and popular.

Amy Whitmore, who died on March 25, with her favourite tippple a Koopparberg cider

She dreamed of having a family and becoming a hairdresser, and had just joined a gym.

“She loved her family and friends,” her mother said.

“She loved meeting up for coffee, she was bright and bubbly and always happy even first thing in the morning.

“Even when she wasn’t happy she was laughing and when others were sad she would always try and cheer them up.

“She talked to everyone in the room and was always singing. She loved her music.”

“She loved her Me To You teddies and we have given one to each member of the family to remember her.”

Miss Whitmore, who lived in Ordnance Road, in Yarmouth, was on a life support machine for several days, her family at her bedside.

When it was clear there was no hope of recovery, they followed her wishes that her organs be donated.

She died on March 25.

A donor for her heart and lungs was waiting and Mrs Whitmore, of Edinburgh Close, Caister said it brought some comfort to know others were alive because of her gift.

She added she had been touched by the support and condolence messages the family had received, friends and even strangers contributing to a fund to help pay for her funeral on Friday April 12 at 12.15pm at Gorleston Crematorium.

Adding to her upset was finding her mother’s day card and gift after she died.

Miss Whitmore leaves a sister Kiera, 15, brother Dan, 26 and stepfather John.

A fundraiser is being staged at the Great Eastern pub, in Nelson Road Central on April 17 from 7pm.

