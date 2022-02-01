Family's plea after puppy goes missing at Caister beach

Eight-month-old puppy Stanley went missing after he ran into the sea at Caister beach on Monday and may have been spotted in the Newtown area of Great Yarmouth - Credit: Supplied

A family is appealing for help after their eight-month old puppy went missing after running into the sea.

Stanley, a lhasa apso-poodle cross, ran into the sea at Caister beach, near Great Yarmouth on Monday at about 10am.

The puppy has not been seen since although members of the public have spotted a dog matching its description wandering around in the Newtown area of Great Yarmouth.

Jeffrey Smith, 84, was walking Stanley along Caister Beach near Braddock Road with Stanley when he was spooked by another dog chasing him and they both ran into the sea.

The family have since been searching for the much-loved dog and have been joined by members of the public but so far he has not been found.

Stanley went missing after running into the sea at Caister beach near Braddock Road and Haven Holiday Park - Credit: Nick Butcher

Mr Smith's daughter Donna Harvey said: "The waves were really big yesterday when Stanley ran into the water.

"We had resigned ourselves to the fact he had been lost at sea.

"After we made an appeal on a local Facebook group we had a member of the public say he had spotted a puppy wondering around the Beatty Road area in Yarmouth at about 3pm, which has given us hope."

Stanley is described as small, white and fluffy and has a distinctive brown mark at the base of his tail.

The family contacted the National Coastwatch Institution station in Caister to help with the search.

A watchkeeper said they have been conducting observations after receiving reports of a missing puppy and have been "keeping our eyes open" but he has so far not been spotted.

Ms Harvey added: "My dad has spoken to a local fisherman, who said Stanley could have been swept along the beach towards the Britannia sea front area and may have been brought up by the water near there.

"There has also been a sighting at Caister lifeboat station which would match with this.

"Even if we found his body it would help give us some closure as to what has happened to him. It's the not-knowing that is the worst bit. My mother is in bits."

Information as to the whereabouts of Stanley can contact Ms Harvey on 07905 539025.