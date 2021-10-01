Shocking photos show aftermath of Gorleston flat fire
- Credit: Jack Lovick
The scale of destruction left by a blaze which engulfed a flat in Gorleston are highlighted by this series of shocking images.
A family have been left “devastated” after a fire ripped through their flat in Magnolia Green on Thursday afternoon [September 29].
Fire services were called at around 3.45pm after tenant Del Sutherland, 49, and her daughter’s boyfriend, Matty – who does not wish to be fully named - discovered that one of the bedrooms was on fire.
As Matty opened the door to his girlfriend Sarah Lovick's room, a “thick plume of black smoke hit his face”.
The pair managed to escape along with Ms Sutherland’s dog, but they were unable to get to her pet bearded dragon.
Neighbours then rallied “beeping their car horns outside and banging on doors” to warn other residents to leave the building.
The flat owner’s son, Jack Lovick, 18, said fire crews arrived within minutes and were able to save the bearded dragon as well as Ms Sutherland’s mobile phone.
Two people from a flat on the floor above also had to be rescued due to the thick smoke which had made its way up the building.
The fire was put out at around 5pm, but his mum’s and sister’s belonging were “completely destroyed”.
Mr Lovick, who lives with his dad in Great Yarmouth, said: “None of us had ever experience anything like that.
“It was devastating to watch my sister and mum in total pieces. As I turned up, they were stood outside watching and just frozen in shock.
“They watched the flames melt the entire window and everything in my sister’s room was destroyed.”
Ms Sutherland and Ms Lovick are currently waiting for emergency accommodation from the council and have been told it could take up to five months until they can return home.
To help his mum and sister get back on their feet Mr Lovick has created a gofundme page.
He added: “My mum and sister are still in shock and very upset.
“But I would like to thank everyone who helped yesterday. The fire services were amazing and the community was very supportive.”
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
To donate to the family’s gofundme page visit here, https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-sarah-and-del-get-their-life-back