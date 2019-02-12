‘We cannot give up hope’ - parents’ emotional appeal over £50,000 donation target to save their daughter

Anna Poppy from Bradwell has a tumour in a spine. Her family are fundraising for treatment abroad Picture: Sam Lawson Sam Lawson

The family of a three-year-old girl are raising £50,000 for trial treatment abroad to save their daughter could have just months to live.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anna Poppy from Bradwell has a tumour in a spine. Her family are fundraising for treatment abroad Picture: Sam Lawson Anna Poppy from Bradwell has a tumour in a spine. Her family are fundraising for treatment abroad Picture: Sam Lawson

Anna Poppy Lawson, from Bradwell, was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a childhood brain tumour, just after her second birthday and given an 80pc chance of recovery.

A nine-hour operation and chemotherapy followed and things seemed to be looking up for the little girl who loves dressing up and looking after babies.

But last week parents Ben and Lizzy Lawson were handed the bombshell news a tumour was growing in her spine and she faces a second battle against the disease with only a 20pc chance treatment will work.

Anna Poppy’s uncle Sam Lawson, 27, said a fundraising page had already raised close to £15,000 and the family were overwhelmed by the support and comments so far.

Anna Poppy from Bradwell has a tumour in a spine. Her family are fundraising for treatment abroad Picture: Sam Lawson Anna Poppy from Bradwell has a tumour in a spine. Her family are fundraising for treatment abroad Picture: Sam Lawson

MORE: Dad’s heartfelt thanks as donation target for two-year-old with cancer smashed in just one hour

He said it had been “an intense few days” and the family were enjoying some fun time together before treatment started again.

At the moment they were looking at proton therapy but were keen to reach out to any trial which would give her the best chance of recovery.

Writing on the Just Giving page her mother Lizzy Lawson, said: “We are asking for help to raise money to enable our daughter Anna Poppy to access the best trial for a very aggressive brain and spinal cancer.

“Anna is a typical little girl, she loves dressing up as a princess and looking after babies.

Two year old Anna Poppy who has a brain tumour. Photo: Ben Lawson Two year old Anna Poppy who has a brain tumour. Photo: Ben Lawson

“Unfortunately Anna was diagnosed with a medullablastoma in December 2017.

“Doctors were hopeful and offered her around an 80pc chance of a cure.

“Throughout the whole process Anna was unbelievably resilient and was always keen to get up and play whenever she could.

“Treatment finished in June 2018 and since then Anna has been in remission, with two clear scans, and making a steady recovery.

“She finally started to eat solid food again in January and her feeding tube (which she affectionately called Terry) was removed after over a year of being permanently stuck to her face.

“Unfortunately, after her third scan on February 4 we received the devastating call to say that the scan showed a tumour in her spine.

“Since then we have been told that this means her cancer is now metastatic and very aggressive.

“The only curative option would be for full radiotherapy to the brain and spine for six weeks but there is only a 20pc chance this will work.

“After that the NHS will only offer palliative care and Anna’s life expectancy would be months.

“We are unbelievably thankful to the NHS so far but we cannot give up hope.

“We have spoken to other parents in our position and understand that America has several different options for further treatment should radiotherapy be unsuccessful.

“We are not sure of the exact costs needed until we know which trial would work best but we know it will all need to be self funded.

“Time is not in our favour so we would be extremely grateful for any donations you can offer to help us save our little girl.”

Last year the family raised £10,000 for The Brain Tumour Charity that funds research into the type of cancer Anna has.

Supporters are staging a charity quiz night and raffle at the Cliff Hotel on April 13 and are appealing for donations and raffle prizes.

Friends and family are also going to be doing various events such as head shaving and sky diving.

To find out more contact Sam Lawson via mail4sam91@gmail.com.

To visit the donation page click the link here.