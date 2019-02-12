Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘We cannot give up hope’ - parents’ emotional appeal over £50,000 donation target to save their daughter

PUBLISHED: 13:38 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 12 February 2019

Anna Poppy from Bradwell has a tumour in a spine. Her family are fundraising for treatment abroad Picture: Sam Lawson

Anna Poppy from Bradwell has a tumour in a spine. Her family are fundraising for treatment abroad Picture: Sam Lawson

Sam Lawson

The family of a three-year-old girl are raising £50,000 for trial treatment abroad to save their daughter could have just months to live.

Anna Poppy from Bradwell has a tumour in a spine. Her family are fundraising for treatment abroad Picture: Sam LawsonAnna Poppy from Bradwell has a tumour in a spine. Her family are fundraising for treatment abroad Picture: Sam Lawson

Anna Poppy Lawson, from Bradwell, was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a childhood brain tumour, just after her second birthday and given an 80pc chance of recovery.

A nine-hour operation and chemotherapy followed and things seemed to be looking up for the little girl who loves dressing up and looking after babies.

But last week parents Ben and Lizzy Lawson were handed the bombshell news a tumour was growing in her spine and she faces a second battle against the disease with only a 20pc chance treatment will work.

Anna Poppy’s uncle Sam Lawson, 27, said a fundraising page had already raised close to £15,000 and the family were overwhelmed by the support and comments so far.

Anna Poppy from Bradwell has a tumour in a spine. Her family are fundraising for treatment abroad Picture: Sam LawsonAnna Poppy from Bradwell has a tumour in a spine. Her family are fundraising for treatment abroad Picture: Sam Lawson

MORE: Dad’s heartfelt thanks as donation target for two-year-old with cancer smashed in just one hour

He said it had been “an intense few days” and the family were enjoying some fun time together before treatment started again.

At the moment they were looking at proton therapy but were keen to reach out to any trial which would give her the best chance of recovery.

Writing on the Just Giving page her mother Lizzy Lawson, said: “We are asking for help to raise money to enable our daughter Anna Poppy to access the best trial for a very aggressive brain and spinal cancer.

“Anna is a typical little girl, she loves dressing up as a princess and looking after babies.

Two year old Anna Poppy who has a brain tumour. Photo: Ben LawsonTwo year old Anna Poppy who has a brain tumour. Photo: Ben Lawson

“Unfortunately Anna was diagnosed with a medullablastoma in December 2017.

“Doctors were hopeful and offered her around an 80pc chance of a cure.

“Throughout the whole process Anna was unbelievably resilient and was always keen to get up and play whenever she could.

“Treatment finished in June 2018 and since then Anna has been in remission, with two clear scans, and making a steady recovery.

“She finally started to eat solid food again in January and her feeding tube (which she affectionately called Terry) was removed after over a year of being permanently stuck to her face.

“Unfortunately, after her third scan on February 4 we received the devastating call to say that the scan showed a tumour in her spine.

“Since then we have been told that this means her cancer is now metastatic and very aggressive.

“The only curative option would be for full radiotherapy to the brain and spine for six weeks but there is only a 20pc chance this will work.

“After that the NHS will only offer palliative care and Anna’s life expectancy would be months.

“We are unbelievably thankful to the NHS so far but we cannot give up hope.

“We have spoken to other parents in our position and understand that America has several different options for further treatment should radiotherapy be unsuccessful.

“We are not sure of the exact costs needed until we know which trial would work best but we know it will all need to be self funded.

“Time is not in our favour so we would be extremely grateful for any donations you can offer to help us save our little girl.”

Last year the family raised £10,000 for The Brain Tumour Charity that funds research into the type of cancer Anna has.

Supporters are staging a charity quiz night and raffle at the Cliff Hotel on April 13 and are appealing for donations and raffle prizes.

Friends and family are also going to be doing various events such as head shaving and sky diving.

To find out more contact Sam Lawson via mail4sam91@gmail.com.

To visit the donation page click the link here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Lost picture of the Beatles playing Great Yarmouth developed after 55 years in a drawer

This photo of the Beatles, taken in 1963 in Great Yarmouth, was printed only on February 5, 2019. Mark Harrison had worked in a photographer's studio in the town, from where he had salvaged the negative. His son, Richard, printed the photo last week.

Dog is killed after being attacked by two others in Great Yarmouth

Police are appealing for information after a dog was attacked by two others in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant

Stars from Game of Thrones are coming to Great Yarmouth

Vauxhall Holiday Park which is hosting a sci-fi weekender Picture: Nick Butcher

This is the life! Frank the Tesco cat swaps supermarket for country living

Frank the cat who became a fixture at Tesco in Great Yarmouth and charmed shoppers Picture: supplied by owner

Robbery victim suffered cuts and bruises after attack by drive-by ‘hoodies’

Police in Great Yarmouth have appealed for information following a robbery Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

9 fun things to do in Great Yarmouth this half term

It's not only children who will be spinning plates this half term Picture: Time and Tide Museum

Don’t mention the big ears to a proud mum

The beautiful serval kittens are growing fast, here with their mum Milia at Africa Alive.

‘Mindless yobs’ cause £1,000 worth of damage to Audi

'Mindless yobs' have inflcited £1,000 worth of damage to an Audi in Caister. Picture: Aimie Hunn

People being urged not to feed seagulls in new crackdown as complaints soar

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is looking at ways to curb the seagull menace. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists