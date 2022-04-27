People urged to bin leaflets from 'dangerous' far-right group

A small group of far-right extremists has distributed leaflets in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: PA

People in Great Yarmouth receiving leaflets from a 'dangerous and toxic' group of far-right extremists have been urged to bin the material.

A group called Patriotic Alternative (PA) posted pamphlets through postboxes in the town this week.

The leaflets include anti-migrant sentiment and calls for an end to immigration.

Similar material was distributed last week in Cromer, prompting the local Labour Party chairman Phil Harris to report it to the police.

The group Hope Not Hate has investigated Patriotic Alternative's leadership and their links to extremists. - Credit: Hope Not Hate

At the time, a spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said: “Officers are aware of this leaflet being distributed... and continue to monitor any community tensions as a result.

"We would encourage anyone with concerns to contact local officers.”

An investigation by campaign group Hope Not Hate has found that many of Patriotic Alternative's leaders are ex-BNP members who have expressed extreme far-right and racist views.

On its website PA describes itself as a "legal, non-violent, entirely above-board organisation who engages in peaceful community work and activism".

But a spokesperson for Hope Not Hate said: "While Patriotic Alternative can correctly be described as Britain's biggest fascist group, they remain a fringe group whose views are repugnant to the overwhelming majority of the UK population.

"As such, they're desperate to raise their profile with leafletting and publicity stunts while concealing the true depths of their extremism from the public.

"The fact that former members of the now-banned Nazi terror group National Action have been given senior roles within the group should ring major alarm bells, and residents of Norfolk should be quick to bin any material posted through their doors by this dangerous and toxic group."

Last December, the group sparked anger after distributing similar leaflets in Norwich.

Its leader Mark Collett appeared in a documentary called Young, Nazi and Proud in 2002 and he has recommended Hitler’s Mein Kampf to his followers.

A national programme called Prevent is designed to deradicalise extremists, with people referred by councils, police and schools.

In east England more people are referred to Prevent for far-right extremism than any other type of extremism.