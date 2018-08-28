Multiple fire crews tackling blaze at vehicle workshop
PUBLISHED: 23:03 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 23:14 25 January 2019
Fourteen fire crews are tackling a blaze at a vehicle workshop in Great Yarmouth this evening.
Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were called to Faraday Road, off Gapton Hall Road. Photo: Google
Fourteen fire engines and an aerial ladder platform are at the scene on Faraday Road, off Gapton Hall Road.
The workshop is within an industrial estate in the Southtown area.
Norfolk fire service said crews were called to the incident at 10.15pm on Friday night.
• Updates to follow