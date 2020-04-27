New homes bid for flower-filled Broads village

Five new homes are planned in flower-filled Filby Picture : ANTONY KELLY

A farmer is looking to build five new homes on part of a field in Filby.

Five new houses are being proposed on a site opposite Poplar Drive in Filby Picture: Google Maps Five new houses are being proposed on a site opposite Poplar Drive in Filby Picture: Google Maps

Edward Wharton, of Winsford Hall, Stokesby, has lodged plans for the development described as “a positive living environment.”

Documents submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council describe five houses all with three bedrooms and attached garages, two fronting Main Road and three behind.

The houses are pictured in large plots on a site opposite the entrance to Poplar Drive in Filby, famous for its serial gold-medal winning prowess in Britain in Bloom.

A design and access statement describes the scheme as “more similar to a collection of converted farm buildings than a traditional housing development.”

Judging for Anglia in Bloom at Filby. Picture : ANTONY KELLY Judging for Anglia in Bloom at Filby. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Being set in large gardens create “a transition” from village to landscape the papers say, as well as enough space to take full advantage of natural light.

The field is currently for cereal and vegetable crops.

Ward councillor Adrian Thompson said it was too early to comment on the plans which lay outside the village boundary.

He said it had been a quiet year in terms of development in the village after a “rough three years” during which some 54 homes were added.

People have until April 30 to comment.