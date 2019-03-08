Woman, 18, dies following crash

High Road in Repps with Bastwick. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

An 18-year-old woman has died following a crash on a Norfolk road.

Police were called at 10.30pm on Monday (July 22) to reports of a collision in Repps with Bastwick.

A vehicle had collided with a tree along High Road on the A149 near the junction of Mill Lane, police have said.

An 18-year-old woman was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Her next-of-kin have been informed.

The passenger, another 18-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for treatment.

Roads policing officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, the manner of driving of the vehicle prior to the crash, or from anyone who may have captured the incident on dash-cam.

Contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Norfolk Police on 101, quoting CAD NC-22072019-630.