Father and son complete 4,000 mile cycle challenge across America

A father and son have cycled 80 miles a day across deserts, windswept prairies, and canyons to complete a mammoth fundraising challenge.

George and Joshua Kohler set out in April on their ride across America, spanning 15 states and two mountain ranges, from New York to San Francisco.

Arriving back in their home village of Halvergate, near Great Yarmouth, they said it couldn't have gone any better thanks to the kindness of strangers and a global network of friends who helped them along the way.

George Kohler, 53, said the whole experience had been "amazing".

In all they spent 89 days away, with 70 in the saddle clocking up an average of 80 miles in a single stretch.

Wind, he said, was their biggest challenge forcing them to turn back from a leg from Colorado to Utah, losing a day.

Other hazards included tornadoes, journeying two days behind one in Kansas that killed six people.

Overall he said the pair were blown away by the scenery, as much as anything, the scale of the unfolding landscape being "out of this world".

During their trip they relied on the hospitality of strangers some of whom even let them use their cars.

On one occasion they knocked on a door in the middle of nowhere and were welcomed into a quail farm where they spent the night.

For Joshua, 19, it was a chance to hone his video skills ahead of a month-long sailing project in the Bahamas.

Before they left the UK the pair met up with Gorleston adventurer Malcolm Metcalf.

The globetrotting pensioner, famous for his bus ticket travels, had changed up a stock of dollars for them in case they needed an emergency motel which they were hugely grateful for.

He also raised around £500 for their fundraising total via a talk he delivered.

The Kohlers are raising money for for the Royal British Legion's Battle Back Centre.

George Kohler is a former lieutenant colonel with the Army's Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) Corps and has first hand experience of injured personnel returning from tours and the importance of support offered at Battle Back.

To donate and help them reach a £10,000 target visit their Just Giving page. Search for Biking4BattleBack