‘It’s burned 24/7 for 12 years straight’ - Man urges action over faulty street lamp

PUBLISHED: 07:24 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:24 24 July 2020

Gorleston resident Pete Marney has looked out on a constantly burning streetlight from his kitchen window for 12 years. Byline: Sonya Duncan

A man who says a day-burning street lamp has been on for “12 years straight” has urged the council to “hurry up and get it sorted”.

Pete Marney, who lives on Burgh Road in Gorleston, says the lamp - which he can see from his property - has not been switched off once since 2008.

Whenever he goes into his garden, or approaches his kitchen sink, he notices the light, and says he is frustrated by the amount of money and electricity that must have been wasted over the years.

He said: “As you come onto Gorleston by-pass from the Beccles Road sliproad, you can see the lamp directly opposite you. It’s at the back of Wroughton Junior Academy and it burns 24/7.

“There’s actually a cluster of them which are constantly on, but this is the one I see every single day.

“I wouldn’t say it causes me a nuisance because it doesn’t shine into my property. But I get agitated by the fact that taxpayers’ money is being wasted on keeping faulty lamps alight.”

He added: “I’ve spoken to a few of my neighbours who agree it’s irritating, but I think because I’m retired I notice these things more.”

According to Mr Marney, he first reported it to Great Yarmouth Borough Council ten years ago, but nobody ever replied to him.

A few years after that, he saw a man from the council in Burgh Road servicing lights on the street. He asked him to take a look at the lamp in question but apparently the man “wasn’t interested”.

The offending lamp. Photo: Sonya DuncanThe offending lamp. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Mr Marney said: “I kind of gave up trying to have it turned off, but after I saw the last article in the newspaper about the all-day burner in Bradwell, I thought I’d give it one more shot.”

A council spokesman said it was a matter for Highways England, who own this street lamp.

Highways England said action was being taken and arrangements put in place to have it repaired.

Mr Marney’s wife, in response to the news, said she and her husband were relieved that something was “finally being done”.

You may also want to watch:

Gorleston bypass showing the street lamp in question. This picture is taken from Google Maps' 2009 archive - which is as far back as the records for this spot go. Photo: GoogleGorleston bypass showing the street lamp in question. This picture is taken from Google Maps' 2009 archive - which is as far back as the records for this spot go. Photo: Google

