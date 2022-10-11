Left to rot: The 12th century vaults 'we should be looking after'

The medieval undercroft at Howard Street South is at once a scheduled monument of national significance and also neglected and open to abuse leading to local frustration. - Credit: Liz Coates

The guardians of our most precious heritage assets are always keen for communities to "engage" with sites - although this is probably not in the way they intended.

The impressive medieval vaults in Howard Street South, Great Yarmouth, possibly once belonging to a grand merchant's house, have become an antisocial haven for arsonists and a rubbish dump- as well as a hazard to people on the pavement.

Until around four years ago a heavy wooden door sealed the entrance to the two vaulted undercrofts in Howard Street South. - Credit: Liz Coates

A scheduled ancient monument they are officially listed as "at risk" by Historic England.

In the listing their condition is described as "poor" and their priority as "A" with an "immediate risk of rapid deterioration" but "no solution agreed".

For Gillian Harwood, who owns one of the houses in the terrace above, the lack of action is bewildering.

"Kids went down there around four years ago," she said.

"They wrenched the doors off and set fire to a load of plastic. There was toxic smoke and we all had to abandon our houses."

Since then the gaping hole had been left open, a danger to pedestrians exposing the 12 century vaults "we should be looking after", she says, to vandals.

Mrs Harwood had paid herself to have it blocked up but the cover was soon ripped off again.

Renovation of 11, Queen Street in Great Yarmouth. Founder and managing director of the Busworks, Gillian Harwood. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Norfolk County Council set up a plastic barrier which can be seen chucked inside at the bottom of the steps.

"It is appalling, really tragic," she said.

"Who knows who is in there? I have been rattling cages for years. I am in despair. As a citizen it is really dispiriting when you get stuck between agencies."

She said budget pressures and uncertainty over who was responsible for the vaults were at the heart of the issue, with Land Registry documents saying they were owned by the terraced houses above.

The gaping entrance to the vaulted undercroft in Howard Street South is considered a hazard to pedestrians. A call has gone out to better protect the scheduled ancient monument. - Credit: Liz Coates

"I have been in tears with fury and frustration. It is terribly dangerous," she added.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: "Norfolk Highways will assess any steps necessary to make it safe for members of the public.

"In the longer term, and with regards to replacing the entrance, this would be a responsibility for the landowner".

Inside the undercroft in Howard Street South Great Yarmouth, where plastic defenders put up as safety measures have been chucked inside. - Credit: Liz Coates

Historic England confirmed it was aware of the issue and was actively seeking funding.

A statement said: "We are progressing a strategy for grant-aided repairs. NCC Highways have recently replaced the safety barriers in front of the damaged access.

"The site is protected as a scheduled monument and is currently on our Heritage at Risk Register".

In August 2022 the undercroft was sealed and a plastic safety barrier placed over the opening. It has since been broken into, the red defender lying at the bottom of the steps. - Credit: Google maps

The two vaulted undercrofts were declared nationally important in 1999 when there was talk about repairs and opening them to the public.

At the time it was described as being "a treasure that no-one knows about".

The undercroft pictured in 2016 and showing the entrance to the undercroft sealed by wooden doors. - Credit: Google Maps

In 2003 a feasibility study had been completed into how the vaults could be re-used but had not yet been discussed, and apparently came to nothing.



