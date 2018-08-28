Fears vulnerable seal pups swept away by high tides

New seal pups at Horsey (c) copyright newzulu.com

Volunteer wardens are today scanning the sands to see if any seal pups were separated from their mothers during this morning’s high tides.

Although the breeding season has passed its peak there are still some adorable fluffy pups that are dependent on their mothers and have not yet weaned.

The seals at Horsey are said to be most at risk.

Peter Ansell, Chairman of Horsey Seals, said those at Winterton would be able to retreat into the dunes but at Horsey they would be blocked by the seal wall, putting them at risk.

“The vast majority of them down there are weaned,” he said. “But there are still one or two that are being fed.”

The last count saw 451 pups on the beach. In all over 2,000 have been born along the coast this year.

In 2013 dozens of seals were separated from their mothers following the December storm surge at the height of the pupping season.

Rehabilitation of a displaced seal takes up to five months.

The East Winch Wildlife Centre said it was not expecting an influx of animals and certainly nothing on the scale of what it had seen five years ago.

