Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Vroom, vroom! Great Yarmouth gears up for Wheels Festival

PUBLISHED: 14:07 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:07 03 July 2019

The Red Dragon monster truck in action. It is coming to the Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival on July 6 and 7.

The Red Dragon monster truck in action. It is coming to the Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival on July 6 and 7.

Archant

Great Yarmouth seafront is revving up for a celebration of all things vehicular.

Wall of Death motorbike stunt show to wow visitors at the 2019 Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival on July 6 and 7. Picture: James Hole. Wall of Death motorbike stunt show to wow visitors at the 2019 Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival on July 6 and 7. Picture: James Hole.

The Wheels Festival, which is free to attend, takes place this weekend (July 6 and 7) along the town's Golden Mile - and will bring thousands of visiting motorcyclists, thrilling monster truck rides and daredevil motorbike riders.

An estimated 15,000 motorcyclists are set to roar into town on Saturday, arriving for On the Throttle's Great Yarmouth Motorcycle Takeover, before a fireworks display on central beach at 10pm.

On Sunday afternoon the seafront will host a cavalcade of classic cars.

A highlight on both days will be the chance to take a ride in the Red Dragon Monster Truck - and get your photo taken as it crushes cars.

15,000 motorcyclists are expected to descend on Great Yarmouth for the Wheels Festival in July. Picture: James Bass15,000 motorcyclists are expected to descend on Great Yarmouth for the Wheels Festival in July. Picture: James Bass

The Ken Fox Wall of Death, a motorbike show, will see a team of gravity-defying riders perform spectacular stunts as they circle a specially-built wall.

Another top attraction will be the On the Edge motorcycle stunt show, where two highly experienced stunt riders pull off pulse-raising tricks.

There will also be colourful hotrods, bouncing lowriders and souped-up vehicles, big American trucks and truck rides, historic fire engines, local car clubs, electric bikes, trade stalls selling biker gear, a car dealers' village and attractions from film and TV, including K.I.T.T. from Knightrider.

You may also want to watch:

The festival is organised by Great Yarmouth Borough Council with sponsorship from individual seafront businesses including Joyland and the American Diner, On the Throttle, Fish & Grill, the Hippodrome Circus, as well as the Greater Yarmouth Tourism and Business Improvement Area.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Harbour Radio.

Cllr Graham Plant, chairman of the economic development committee, said: "If you're in East Anglia this weekend, Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival on the seafront is the only place to be.

"The festival is fantastic for families and vehicle enthusiasts alike, the atmosphere is wonderful and this year's expanded event has so much to see and do.

A motorcycle stunt show will thrill visitors to Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival on July 6 and 7. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council.A motorcycle stunt show will thrill visitors to Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival on July 6 and 7. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

It takes place from 10am to 10pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

Find out more at www.gywheelsfestival.co.uk

Most Read

Congratulations! Another national name signs up to new store at retail park

The lastest announcement means Gapton Hall is almost fully let Picture: House PR

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth to give away free tacos

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth will be giving away free tacos on July 4 2019. Photo: Archant

Lamborghini-driving fraudster jailed after netting £225,000 in online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant

Five pubs in Great Yarmouth where you can enjoy a pint for less than £2.90

A list of five of the cheapest pubs in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Firefighters tackle blaze on railway line

Firefighters tackling a blaze on the railway line between Acle and Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton.

Most Read

Congratulations! Another national name signs up to new store at retail park

The lastest announcement means Gapton Hall is almost fully let Picture: House PR

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth to give away free tacos

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth will be giving away free tacos on July 4 2019. Photo: Archant

Lamborghini-driving fraudster jailed after netting £225,000 in online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant

Five pubs in Great Yarmouth where you can enjoy a pint for less than £2.90

A list of five of the cheapest pubs in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Firefighters tackle blaze on railway line

Firefighters tackling a blaze on the railway line between Acle and Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘Affectionate and faithful’ cat needs home after 30 long weeks at rescue centre

Jenny needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Woman cautioned after councillor punched in Great Yarmouth

Cathy Cordiner-Achenbach, borough councillor for Southtown and Cobholm ward in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Submitted.

‘It’s obscene’ - Anger as Tories defend Norfolk MP’s hustings helicopter use

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth, at the reception at Westminster to lobby for the dualling of the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Vroom, vroom! Great Yarmouth gears up for Wheels Festival

The Red Dragon monster truck in action. It is coming to the Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival on July 6 and 7.

‘Uproar’ over 600-home plan for Norfolk village

The area where Badger Building wants to build 600 new homes Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists