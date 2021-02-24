Out There, Wheels, and Fire on the Water festivals poised to go ahead in 2021

Published: 4:27 PM February 24, 2021

FLASHBACK: Yarmouth Out There Festival 2014. The Color of Time by Artonik. - Credit: Nick Butcher

The arts charity behind one of Great Yarmouth's most successful festivals has confirmed it will be going ahead - as well as one other.

Following the announcement that large live events could go ahead again from June 21 - providing the government's four tests are met - the team behind the Out There Festival has confirmed it will be coming back in September.

FLASHBACK: Yarmouth Out There Festival 2014. Les P'tits Bra The Scent of Sawdust - Credit: Nick Butcher

Out There Arts (formerly Seachange) will also be staging Fire on the Water - a 15 day immersive experience in the autumn after it was postponed from March.

The event is billed as being full of "dramatic outdoor arts, hypnotic water projections and shining installations, warming the hearts of all who spectate".

A statement said it was "extremely likely" everything would be back on since Monday’s roadmap announcement.

It went on: "The Out There Festival is set to return this September, with some expected adjustments to the footprint and social distancing restrictions remaining, an ever formidable, awe-inspiring circus and outdoor performance event will be delivered."

The organisation said it was also keen to continue with its Circus in the Park sessions and Family Saturdays which both proved popular last year.

FLASHBACK: The large crowds in St Georges Park, Great Yarmouth for the Out There Festival. Pictures: JMA Photography - Credit: Archant

Joe Mackintosh, artistic director of Out There Arts, said: "We are going to try and deliver as much participatory and artistic activities as possible, whilst being sensibly cautious and responding to the situation as it develops."

He added: "Last summer we experienced great success with a programme of free, engaging activity in St Georges Park.

"We hope to build on that again this year and follow up with a much-desired edition of the Out There Festival and the additional, extra-special pyrotechnic experience beginning in the Autumn."

Thousands of people usually come to the Wheels Festival, held in Great Yarmouth in July. Picture: James Bass - Credit: © James Bass 2018

Meanwhile, things are looking hopeful for the borough council organised Wheels Festival

Carl Smith, the council leader, said: "If the Wheels Festival is able to return in 2021 – and that is very much our intention as organiser – then it will be slightly later in the year once we have that greater certainty from government on when larger events can definitely happen."

He added: “We would encourage anyone hoping to organise any events in the borough to get in touch to discuss their aspirations and get advice around event management and coronavirus.

"The Maritime Festival and seafront fireworks are run by GYTABIA and we are liaising with them around aspirations.”