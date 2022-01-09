Residents of Great Yarmouth can register online to receive a free guide to trees. - Credit: Field Studies Council

Households in Great Yarmouth are being invited to learn more about their neighbourhood trees and how they can help protect the environment.

The Field Studies Council (FSC) is posting thousands of free guides throughout 2022 to residents of the town.

People can register online by Monday, January 10, to receive their free guide to tree buds and bark.

An apple blossom tree.

This will be followed by two more identification guides in summer and autumn about leaves and berries.

Each guide is filled with drawings and photos to help residents learn about trees.

The distribution of the guides is part of a new programme led by Trees for Cities to increase tree canopy cover in smaller coastal cities and towns.

Over 55,000 trees will be planted across 83 locations in seven coastal settlements.

Eco-business director of the FSC Philip Turvil said the guides will help residents "grow their knowledge and connection" to trees in their communities.











