Search

Advanced search

The full cost of propping up Winter Gardens revealed

PUBLISHED: 15:09 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:09 09 January 2020

The Winter Gardens in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

The Winter Gardens in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk © 2015

The taxpayer has already spent at least £250,000 on Great Yarmouth's decaying Winter Gardens as the iconic building prepares to be filled with scaffolding.

The 80-metre long display, surrounding the Grade II-listed Winter Gardens, on South Beach Parade, features beautifully-shot historic photographs, tourism posters from different eras and fascinating facts. Picture: James Bass The 80-metre long display, surrounding the Grade II-listed Winter Gardens, on South Beach Parade, features beautifully-shot historic photographs, tourism posters from different eras and fascinating facts. Picture: James Bass

Urgent repairs are scheduled to begin next week, after £100,000 was set aside for the work in September last year and a further unspecified sum given the nod in October.

Meanwhile, figures obtained by this newspaper reveal close to £150,000 has been spent on insurance, repairs, maintenance and preparations for grant applications in the last decade to October 31 last year.

Leader of the Labour group Trevor Wainwright said the building had been "a huge drain" over the last ten years, but the council was "between a rock and a hard place" when it came to spending money on the structure.

On the one hand it was a valued heritage asset of national significance that could be spectacular again, on the other it was hard to "keep pouring money into it" if it wasn't going to work.

The Winter Gardens on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. March 2014. Picture: James BassThe Winter Gardens on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. March 2014. Picture: James Bass

However, the building was heavily protected and the cost of taking it down would run into millions and while it was standing it had to be made safe.

"It's a delicate balance," he said. "If the bid is not successful the council will have to have a re-think."

There has been no capital spend in the last ten years but revenue expenditure according to Freedom of Information disclosures is described below:

2014-15 total £24,980.00

The 80-metre long display, surrounding the Grade II-listed Winter Gardens, on South Beach Parade, features beautifully-shot historic photographs, tourism posters from different eras and fascinating facts. Picture: James Bass The 80-metre long display, surrounding the Grade II-listed Winter Gardens, on South Beach Parade, features beautifully-shot historic photographs, tourism posters from different eras and fascinating facts. Picture: James Bass

2015-16 total £22,468.00

You may also want to watch:

2016-17 total £16,626.00

2017-18 total £44,800.00

The Winter Gardens on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. March 2014. Picture: James BassThe Winter Gardens on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. March 2014. Picture: James Bass

2018-19 total £8,601.00

2019-20 total £20,631

The council said it was unable to determine specific spend on the building before the 2014/15 financial year when it moved over to a new system.

Before then repairs and maintenance were delivered through the council's general conservation budget which covered multiple buildings.

The 80-metre long display, surrounding the Grade II-listed Winter Gardens, on South Beach Parade, features beautifully-shot historic photographs, tourism posters from different eras and fascinating facts. Picture: James Bass The 80-metre long display, surrounding the Grade II-listed Winter Gardens, on South Beach Parade, features beautifully-shot historic photographs, tourism posters from different eras and fascinating facts. Picture: James Bass

It estimated the spend from 2009 to 2013 to have been £9,000.

The building famously cost just £1 when it was transported by barge from Torquay to Great Yarmouth more than 100 years ago.

Named by the Victorian Society as one of the UK's 10 most endangered buildings, it is also on Historic England's buildings-at-risk register.

A statement supplied with the figures said: "Expenditure represents crucial investment by the council to help maintain this nationally-important listed structure while the council continues to seek the significant external funds required for repair/restoration, and a suitable operator to run a sustainable business within this historic landmark.

"Expenditure also assists the council to better understand potential repair costs, explore potential end uses, and provide further crucial information that continues to be valuable in informing funding bids and consideration of possibilities arising from the council's national appeal to seek a suitable operator."

MORE: Ballroom, skating-rink, beer-hall: Remembering the Winter Gardens

Most Read

Ten things that have changed in Great Yarmouth in the last decade

Great Yarmouth 10 year challenge. Picture: Google Streetview

Forklift falls off lorry and crashes into car

A forklift and trailer fell from a truck and crashed into a car in Caister. Picture: Josh Scott.

Norfolk duo set for stardom on Couples Come Dine With Me

Debbie and Chris King from Bradwell have tested their culinary credentials by appearing on Channel 4's Couples Come Dine With Me Picture: Debbie King

Costa to open 24-hour cafe in Great Yarmouth

A Costa cafe in Cromer. Picture: Neil Didsbury.

‘Beautiful and loving’ 18-year-old died in crash after losing control of car

Laura Dove, with her daughter Beth, who died in car crash A149 at Repps With Bastwick. Picture: Laura Dove

Most Read

Ten things that have changed in Great Yarmouth in the last decade

Great Yarmouth 10 year challenge. Picture: Google Streetview

Forklift falls off lorry and crashes into car

A forklift and trailer fell from a truck and crashed into a car in Caister. Picture: Josh Scott.

Norfolk duo set for stardom on Couples Come Dine With Me

Debbie and Chris King from Bradwell have tested their culinary credentials by appearing on Channel 4's Couples Come Dine With Me Picture: Debbie King

Costa to open 24-hour cafe in Great Yarmouth

A Costa cafe in Cromer. Picture: Neil Didsbury.

‘Beautiful and loving’ 18-year-old died in crash after losing control of car

Laura Dove, with her daughter Beth, who died in car crash A149 at Repps With Bastwick. Picture: Laura Dove

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Two of Norfolk’s MPs to be quizzed on BBC Question Time this evening

Clive Lewis and Brandon Lewis are appearing on BBC Question Time this evening. Pictures: Archant

Overseas stars fly in for Indoor Bowls championship action

Greg Harlow and Beverley Polatinsky taking part at the World Indoor Bowls Championships at Potters Resort. Picture: Dom Hemp.

‘Please do not let this happen’ - Villagers plea over 665 homes bid

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 665 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

Police dog back at work after horror injury

Norfolk police dog Gizmo has returned to work after sustaining a 'significant injury' while on duty. Picture: Norfolk Police.

The full cost of propping up Winter Gardens revealed

The Winter Gardens in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists