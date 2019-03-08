Petition for bus service to connect villages with Norwich and Great Yarmouth backed by hundreds

Hundreds of people have called on a bus company to add extra stops to a popular route - helping to connect two villages with Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

Residents in Filby and Fleggburgh currently have to travel almost six miles to Acle in order to catch a bus to two of the most popular destinations in Norfolk.

Two weeks ago, councillor for the Fleggburgh ward, Adrian Thompson, set up a petition asking First Bus to add two extra stops to its X1 service.

Mr Thompson, who lives in Filby, said: "I don't think it's fair there isn't a regular bus service connecting this area with Great Yarmouth and Norwich.

"It's frustrating residents have to travel to Acle to connect themselves to these popular places."

The petition, which has been signed by more than three hundred people, suggests the service takes a detour through Filby and Fleggburgh four times a day instead of following its usual route on the Acle Straight.

It is proposed stops are added in Thrigby Road, Filby and Main Road, Fleggburgh.

Mr Thompson was elected a borough councillor for the first time earlier this year with his plans for improved bus connections in the area a priority of his.

A survey for residents in the Fleggburgh ward found the area's current lack of bus services were the second biggest concern for residents behind speeding in the village.

"These proposals tick all the boxes," Mr Thompson said.

"Not only will it make us more sustainable it will also increase footfall for businesses in Great Yarmouth and Norwich.

"The petition is really gathering momentum and I hope our suggestion is seriously considered."

Leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Carl Smith, and MP for Great Yarmouth, Brandon Lewis, have also pledged their support to the petition.

Chris Speed, head of operations at First Great Yarmouth, said: "We have a meeting scheduled at the beginning of November with representatives of local bus user groups.

"Existing service provision will be discussed along with any new proposals and ideas to expand and keep the bus network sustainable."

Raymond Hughes, who has lived in Fleggburgh for 26 years, said he was fully supportive of the idea.

He said: "I usually go into Norwich every couple of weeks so if we had a regular bus service I would definitely use it.

"The idea just makes a lot of sense."

Mr Thompson has encouraged those who support the proposals to sign the petition which is being kept at the Post Office in Filby before the meeting with First Bus on Tuesday.