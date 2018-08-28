Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Village gears up floral wonders for Britain in Bloom

PUBLISHED: 12:23 25 January 2019

Anglia in Bloom Judges Chris Durham and Nolan Mills, at Filby Pound, during their 2018 tour, with village In Bloomers L to R. Gwen Thurtle, Nolan Mills, Mervyn Gibson, Adrian Thompson, Ian Richardson, Chris Durham, Derek Nicker. Picture: Nick Dawes

Anglia in Bloom Judges Chris Durham and Nolan Mills, at Filby Pound, during their 2018 tour, with village In Bloomers L to R. Gwen Thurtle, Nolan Mills, Mervyn Gibson, Adrian Thompson, Ian Richardson, Chris Durham, Derek Nicker. Picture: Nick Dawes

Archant

The village of Filby is in Britain in Bloom 2019 representing the Anglia region for the ninth time in the last twelve years.

Winner of five bold medals in their category, chairman of Filby in Bloom, Adrian Thompson, puts the village’s success down to the dedication of its In Bloom team.

He said: “The work for the 2019 competition started in July of last year when the judges from Anglia in Bloom left the village after their own judging tour.

“To be successful, Filby in Bloom must demonstrate that In Bloom is year round activity, involving not only horticultural expertise but also cultivating good environmental practice and community participation.

“We have some great new projects up and running in the village, which we are keeping under wraps and that we hope will impress this year’s judges.

“We face stiff competition from the five other entrants in the village category.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fleet of Subarus give car-mad teenager who died on New Year’s Day send off he would have wanted

Cameron Geeson died on New Year's Day aged 19. He loved Subaru cars. After his mother posted a request on Facebook, more than 20 Subaru drivers have said they will follow the teenager's funeral on Thursday (January 24) in Great Yarmouth.

Weather warning issued for Norfolk

Forecasters are warning of icy conditions. Picture: Archant Library

‘We all feel trapped’ - Couple hits out at ‘horrific’ council flat conditions

Jason Hewitt, who along with his partner Kathryn Earl, is unhappy about the state of their flat in Great Yarmouth.

Caravan torched in arson attack at coastal holiday park

A caravan has been torched at Haven holiday park in Caister following a suspected arson attack. Picture: James Bass

Teenager who loved Subarus will get the ‘best send-off’ as drivers respond to mother’s plea

Cameron Geeson died on New Year's Day aged 19. He loved Subaru cars. After his mother posted a request on Facebook, more than 20 Subaru drivers have said they will follow the teenager's funeral on Thursday (January 24) in Great Yarmouth.

Most Read

Fleet of Subarus give car-mad teenager who died on New Year’s Day send off he would have wanted

Cameron Geeson died on New Year's Day aged 19. He loved Subaru cars. After his mother posted a request on Facebook, more than 20 Subaru drivers have said they will follow the teenager's funeral on Thursday (January 24) in Great Yarmouth.

Weather warning issued for Norfolk

Forecasters are warning of icy conditions. Picture: Archant Library

‘We all feel trapped’ - Couple hits out at ‘horrific’ council flat conditions

Jason Hewitt, who along with his partner Kathryn Earl, is unhappy about the state of their flat in Great Yarmouth.

Caravan torched in arson attack at coastal holiday park

A caravan has been torched at Haven holiday park in Caister following a suspected arson attack. Picture: James Bass

Teenager who loved Subarus will get the ‘best send-off’ as drivers respond to mother’s plea

Cameron Geeson died on New Year's Day aged 19. He loved Subaru cars. After his mother posted a request on Facebook, more than 20 Subaru drivers have said they will follow the teenager's funeral on Thursday (January 24) in Great Yarmouth.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Brantham Athletic 5 Great Yarmouth Town 1: Bloaters suffer nightmare finish

Dylan Switters, pictured picking up the man of the match award after the Boxing Day win over Gorleston, scored Great Yarmouth Town's goal in a painful 5-1 defeat at Brantham Picture: STEVE WOOD

Village gears up floral wonders for Britain in Bloom

Anglia in Bloom Judges Chris Durham and Nolan Mills, at Filby Pound, during their 2018 tour, with village In Bloomers L to R. Gwen Thurtle, Nolan Mills, Mervyn Gibson, Adrian Thompson, Ian Richardson, Chris Durham, Derek Nicker. Picture: Nick Dawes

Fly-tipping a ‘waste of money’ as suitcases and window frames dumped in Morrisons car park

Suitcases, window frames and boxes of cardboard were dumped in Morrisons car park in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Two men charged in connection with more than 20 burglaries across Norfolk and Suffolk

Two menhave been charged in connection with more than 20 burglaries across Norfolk and Suffolk . Picture: Archant

Project assisting women in Great Yarmouth gets funding for two more years

A charity supporting women in Great Yarmouth who have had their children taken into care has received funding for two more years.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists