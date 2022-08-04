Why this Norfolk village is a blooming great place to live in

A Norfolk village is back in the national limelight once again after showing off its annual floral wonders to impressed judges.

Britain in Bloom judges have visited Filby to judge the flower-filled community in the best village under 1,000 people category.

The village is well known for its displays along the whole of its length on the A1064 between Great Yarmouth and Acle.

Judges Ian Beaney and Dale Hector were given a tour of the village by the Filby in Bloom group, which prides itself on getting the whole community involved in making it one of the most attractive sights in the region.

The judges were shown a wide range of creative displays and were particularly impressed by the efforts of the village's primary school and church.

The tour also marks the first time since 2019 that Britain in Bloom judges have been able to get back out on the road due to the Covid pandemic.

Mr Beaney said: "This is the first time we have been able to get out since 2019 and it is lovely to see what is going on in Filby.

"It is all about horticulture, the environment and community engagement. Filby has a lot of horticulture, it has a good environmental ethos and has a high level of community engagement."

The finals of the Britain in Bloom competition will be held in October.

Filby in Bloom has won the best village under 1,000 people category of Britain in Bloom twice before - in 2002 and 2017.

It has also won the Anglia in Bloom version of the category every year since 1995.

The enthusiastic Filby in Bloom team of volunteers, with Adrian Thompson at the helm, has spent well over 2,500 hours growing, nurturing and planting more than 23,000 plants to adorn the streets, lamp posts and verges of the village.

Mr Thompson, chairman of Filby in Bloom, thanked the two judges for coming and all the volunteers for their hard work in making the village such an attractive place to live and visit.

He added: "I think it is the best the village has ever looked. Thank you to everyone involved."

