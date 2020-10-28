News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

‘We don’t want it’ - Objections raised over homes bid for village

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 8:40 AM October 28, 2020    Updated: 7:11 PM November 21, 2020
Adrian Thompson, inset, Great Yarmouth borough councillor, is heading opposition to a bid to build 1

Adrian Thompson, inset, Great Yarmouth borough councillor, is heading opposition to a bid to build 15 houses off Pound Lane in Filby. Picture: Joseph Norton/Google Maps. - Credit: Archant

A bid to build 15 houses in a village in the Broads has been recommended for approval - despite strong opposition among locals.

The parcel of land in Pound Lane which has been earmarked for homes Picture: Google Maps

The parcel of land in Pound Lane which has been earmarked for homes Picture: Google Maps - Credit: Google Maps

Seventy-six letters of objection have been written to Great Yarmouth Borough Council over the plans to develop a triangle of land off Pound Lane in Filby, a village of almost 800 people.

The proposal, which is up for discussion on Wednesday (October 28) at a meeting of the council’s development control committee, is for a mix of one, two, three and four bedroom houses, three of which would be affordable units.

Adrian Thompson, borough councillor for the area, said: “We don’t want it. I’m not backing this as a borough councillor.”

Responses received by the council during consultation on the plans raised the issue of highway safety, either through the lack of a footpath on the road outside the site or that Pound Lane, a narrow road flanked by wide grass verges, is used as a rat run to access the A149.

As part of the application, the developer is proposing to create a footpath for pedestrian access from the site to the footpath on Main Road.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Thompson said: “It’s dangerous, that pathway is inadequate, and we will be campaigning to get the plans refused.”

He also said the site is grade one agricultural land and to build on it would already go against council policy.

Most Read

  1. 1 Seven arrested and three charged with supplying cocaine after large police presence in village
  2. 2 ‘Too bulky’: Bid for 28 flats at former seafront hotel recommended for refusal
  3. 3 Hotel and restaurant on A149 owed tens of thousands in unpaid taxes
  1. 4 Woman in 80s is ninth patient with coronavirus to die at James Paget Hospital in a week

The number of objections to the plan has been “substantial”, he added.

Neighbours of the site have raised concerns over increased traffic, an overloaded sewage system and the urbanisation of the village, while the parish council, also objecting, has said that Pound Lane is “too narrow and a rat run”.

A report prepared by planning officers ahead of the meeting, where the fate of the land will be decided, states: “The development is not an isolated one and is within a sustainable location with access to open spaces, education facilities and village amenities.

“There are no significant or demonstrable harms that outweigh the need for the provision of housing in a sustainable location.”

The officers recommend approving the plans.

Filby residents are also opposing a bid to build 10 houses off Green Lane on a site behind new homes facing Ormesby Lane which have just gone up.

A previous bid for nine homes was refused and another for 15 was withdrawn.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Engineers investigating bridge after it gets ‘stuck open’

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Families complain about incessant mould in their coastal homes

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Covid marshals could be used outside schools to stem spread of virus

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon

‘Not required’ - Planners recommend refusing village homes bid

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus