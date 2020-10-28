‘We don’t want it’ - Objections raised over homes bid for village

Published: 8:40 AM October 28, 2020 Updated: 7:11 PM November 21, 2020

A bid to build 15 houses in a village in the Broads has been recommended for approval - despite strong opposition among locals.

Seventy-six letters of objection have been written to Great Yarmouth Borough Council over the plans to develop a triangle of land off Pound Lane in Filby, a village of almost 800 people.

The proposal, which is up for discussion on Wednesday (October 28) at a meeting of the council’s development control committee, is for a mix of one, two, three and four bedroom houses, three of which would be affordable units.

Adrian Thompson, borough councillor for the area, said: “We don’t want it. I’m not backing this as a borough councillor.”

Responses received by the council during consultation on the plans raised the issue of highway safety, either through the lack of a footpath on the road outside the site or that Pound Lane, a narrow road flanked by wide grass verges, is used as a rat run to access the A149.

As part of the application, the developer is proposing to create a footpath for pedestrian access from the site to the footpath on Main Road.

Mr Thompson said: “It’s dangerous, that pathway is inadequate, and we will be campaigning to get the plans refused.”

He also said the site is grade one agricultural land and to build on it would already go against council policy.

The number of objections to the plan has been “substantial”, he added.

Neighbours of the site have raised concerns over increased traffic, an overloaded sewage system and the urbanisation of the village, while the parish council, also objecting, has said that Pound Lane is “too narrow and a rat run”.

A report prepared by planning officers ahead of the meeting, where the fate of the land will be decided, states: “The development is not an isolated one and is within a sustainable location with access to open spaces, education facilities and village amenities.

“There are no significant or demonstrable harms that outweigh the need for the provision of housing in a sustainable location.”

The officers recommend approving the plans.

Filby residents are also opposing a bid to build 10 houses off Green Lane on a site behind new homes facing Ormesby Lane which have just gone up.

A previous bid for nine homes was refused and another for 15 was withdrawn.