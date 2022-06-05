'It has been fantastic' - Praise for village's jubilee community spirit
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
The village of Filby has got in the celebratory mood with a series of events to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Filby, near Great Yarmouth and known for its floral displays, saw a children's tea party held on Saturday afternoon.
Families set out picnics and children enjoyed the celebrations, including having fun on a bouncy castle.
On Friday night a Dance to the Beat jubilee music night was organised in the village hall and which was attended by the mayor of the borough Graham Plant.
A benefice service of thanksgiving was held in Filby church on Sunday followed by a big lunch event in celebration of the jubilee in the church.
Adrian Thompson, councillor for the village, was delighted to see the community turn out in force to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
He said: "Everyone has got behind it, it has been fantastic."