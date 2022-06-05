'It has been fantastic' - Praise for village's jubilee community spirit

The village of Filby has got in the celebratory mood with a series of events to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Filby, near Great Yarmouth and known for its floral displays, saw a children's tea party held on Saturday afternoon.

You can't beat candy floss as a jubilee treat - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Families set out picnics and children enjoyed the celebrations, including having fun on a bouncy castle.

On Friday night a Dance to the Beat jubilee music night was organised in the village hall and which was attended by the mayor of the borough Graham Plant.

A benefice service of thanksgiving was held in Filby church on Sunday followed by a big lunch event in celebration of the jubilee in the church.

Families enjoyed the children's party - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Filby hosted a children's party for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Adrian Thompson, councillor for the village, was delighted to see the community turn out in force to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

He said: "Everyone has got behind it, it has been fantastic."