Filby village 'wows' judges with 23,000 blooms

Anglia in Bloom judges were said to be wowed in 23,000 floral ways at a village near Great Yarmouth.

Filby was bursting with colour on Wednesday as it saw the return of the floral competition after a three-year hiatus.



With Adrian Thompson at the helm of Filby in Bloom, volunteers have spent over 2,500 hours growing, nurturing and planting more than 23,000 plants to adorn the streets, lamp posts and verges of the village.



Judging the village's efforts, Margaret Spencer and Angela Barnes were said to be "overwhelmed by the enthusiasm of the bloomers" and all the work that goes into making Filby "very special".



The judges were also entertained by primary school children with a song before being shown their new wormery and the fruit and vegetables growing in their school allotment.

Children from Little Blossoms Nursery also joined in for another song for the judges.

Results for Anglia in Bloom will not be revealed until later in the year, but Mr Thompson said: “The village looked at its best and everyone had pulled together to put on a good show - it should be a positive result.”