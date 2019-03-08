Search

File being prepared for coroner after man's body pulled from river

PUBLISHED: 13:59 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:59 08 August 2019

The body of a man has been found in the River Bure in Great Yarmouth

Police have confirmed a file will be prepared for the coroner after a man's body was pulled from a river.

Officers were called at 3.35pm on July 18 to reports of a body in the water close to Bure Park in Great Yarmouth.

The body of a man, who was aged in his 30s and believed to be from the Great Yarmouth area, was recovered and the area of the river bank sealed off by police.

A spokesman confirmed a file was being prepared for the coroner ahead of an inquest which will take place in due course, and that the death was not suspicious.

