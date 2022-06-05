Final jubilee events in borough are affected by the weather

A street party has moved inside the Minster in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The final Queen's Platinum Jubilee events are taking place across the Great Yarmouth area with bad weather impacting on organisers' plans.

The free big jubilee picnic event by Gorleston's seafront has had to be moved indoors to the Pavilion Theatre.

The band Hazard played in the venue at 10am and Great Yarmouth Brass Band were due to perform from 2pm.

A statement by organisers said: "Due to the poor weather forecast, today’s bandstand celebrations will have to move into the theatre opposite the gardens."

In Great Yarmouth, a Mods and Rockers street party on Church Plain has moved inside the Minster.

Scooters on display outside the Minster in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Anthony Carroll

There is live music, a display of scooters and children's activities.

Children's activities in the Minster in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Jubilee picnics are still taking place in villages such as Hemsby and Acle.

But due to weather conditions tonight's fireworks display and beach barbecue at Hemsby has been postponed to a later date.



