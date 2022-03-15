Bid to complete row of 70 beach huts at Gorleston

The final 11 beach huts are set to be installed at the Lower Esplanade in Gorleston if planners agree. - Credit: Archant

Eleven new beach huts are being added to Gorleston's lower prom bringing the total number to 70.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council says it is installing the final batch after being "overwhelmed" with enquiries.

The final phase of beach huts are going down at Gorleston, bringing the total number to 70. - Credit: Liz Coates

A report to planners says: "Many people want to enjoy the seafront with the benefit of an indoor sanctuary within a coastal location."

The new huts, numbers 62 to 72 (there are no numbers 10 and 11) will be to the north of the ones already there and be available to buy on a long lease or to rent by the week, month or year.

A list of approved colours has been drawn up by conservationists from a Farrow and Ball colour chart, the report adds.

The new huts will share the existing amenity unit.

The borough council gave itself permission for 70 beach huts in 2018 to be built in phases depending on demand which was slow initially but has built up over time as people have seen them in use.

A spokeman said: "Originally we received permission for the 70 beach huts to go within a certain area.

"However, because the beach huts were set slightly further apart from the original design, to ensure access and maintenance was possible, 11 beach huts fall outside the originally agreed area. Therefore a planning application has been made to obtain formal approval for the 11 beach huts to go outside the originally agreed area."