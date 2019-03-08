More patrols for Norfolk town following fire in communal area
PUBLISHED: 15:36 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:36 21 May 2019
Patrols will increase in a Norfolk town after reports of anti-social behaviour.
Great Yarmouth Police have said officers found evidence of a fire and broken glass in a communal area in Priory Gardens in Gorleston.
The debris causes a risk to users, the police said.
Officers will increase patrols in the area.
If anyone witnesses anti-social behaviour they are asked to call 101.
