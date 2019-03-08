More patrols for Norfolk town following fire in communal area

Police have said there is evidence of a fire and broken glass in a communal area in Priory Gardens in Gorleston. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police. Archant

Patrols will increase in a Norfolk town after reports of anti-social behaviour.

We have been made aware of ASB in the Priory Gardens area of Gorleston – evidence of a fire in a single isolated report and broken glass have littered this communal area causing a risk to the users.



Patrols will increase, if ASB is witnessed please call 101 so we can act#PC228 pic.twitter.com/FhmoAD048h — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) May 21, 2019

Great Yarmouth Police have said officers found evidence of a fire and broken glass in a communal area in Priory Gardens in Gorleston.

The debris causes a risk to users, the police said.

Officers will increase patrols in the area.

If anyone witnesses anti-social behaviour they are asked to call 101.