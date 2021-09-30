People rescued from flat fire in Gorleston

Published: 5:29 PM September 30, 2021 Updated: 6:03 PM September 30, 2021

Fire crews rescued residents from a blaze which broke out at a flat in Gorleston.

Appliances from Yarmouth, Gorleston and Acle were called to a flat fire on Magnolia Green at around 3.47pm on Thursday September 30.

Breathing apparatus and hose reel jets were used to extinguish the flames and occupants were rescued from two flats.

