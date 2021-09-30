News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
People rescued from flat fire in Gorleston

Emily Thomson

Published: 5:29 PM September 30, 2021    Updated: 6:03 PM September 30, 2021
Fire crews rescued residents from a blaze which broke out at a flat in Magnolia Green, Gorleston.

Appliances from Yarmouth, Gorleston and Acle were called to a flat fire on Magnolia Green at around 3.47pm on Thursday September 30. 

Breathing apparatus and hose reel jets were used to extinguish the flames and occupants were rescued from two flats. 

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

