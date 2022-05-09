News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Four fire crews tackle blaze at Yarmouth property

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:26 AM May 9, 2022
Fire crews tackled a blaze at a property in Southtown Road.

Fire crews tackled a blaze at a property in Southtown Road. - Credit: Google Maps

Fire crews were called to a blaze at a property in Great Yarmouth last night. 

The call came in at around 10.50pm on Sunday, May 8, with reports of a fire at a domestic building in Southtown Road. 

Four appliances from Gorleston, Great Yarmouth, Acle, and Earlham were at the scene. 

Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

The stop message was received at 12.34am.

