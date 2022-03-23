Large blaze breaks out at former pub near Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth

Updated

A large fire has ripped through the roof of a former pub on Bridge Road in Great Yarmouth.

The blaze took hold at the vacant Haven Bridge pub, opposite the Matalan store along Bridge Road, from around 8pm, with smoke and flames pouring from its roof.

A large hydraulic platform fought the flames, with multiple jets pouring water into the building.

Onlookers were lining the riverside near to Haven Bridge as firefighters worked, though the building's roof appeared to be totally gone by 9.15pm.

The worst of the fire appeared to be over by 9.45pm although crews stayed on scene.

Norfolk Police closed the Haven Bridge to drivers and pedestrians.

One fire officer at the scene said the building had "gone up like a candle" and that it was the largest amount of flames he had ever seen, and could be visible from the A47 Acle Straight.

Alan Jaye, incident commander from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said they didn’t know the cause of the blaze but that it had been contained in the roof, which had completely collapsed.

He said: “It looked spectacular but we got on top of it quickly and contained it within the old pub.”

“There will be an investigation which will start tonight. We now have structural concerns about the building so the side of Bridge Road it is on will likely be closed until morning.”

The pub had not reopened since lockdown was lifted and it was believed to be empty at the time the fire started.

One onlooker, who did not want to be named, said he had seen the fire on social media and "needed to see it with my own eyes" having worked there in the past.

Footage on social media showed cars being turned away from the scene as flames and smoke poured out of the building.

There was a sea of flashing lights as the emergency services dealt with the blaze.

Smoke was visible for miles around Great Yarmouth with flames rising out of the top of the building.

The Dukes Head pub, which is on the opposite side of the Haven Bridge, was offering shelter to people in the bar who had been evacuated from buildings close to the fire.

A member of staff at the Dukes Head said one couple had been in after having to leave their home near to the fire.

However, most were on the other side of the bridge after it was closed.

