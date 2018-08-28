Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fire and ambulance crews help resident from third floor of Great Yarmouth care home

PUBLISHED: 15:34 31 January 2019

A fire brigade and ambulance helped a patient from the third floor of Florence House in Great Yarmouth on Thursday (January 31). Picture: Cliff Featherston.

A fire brigade and ambulance helped a patient from the third floor of Florence House in Great Yarmouth on Thursday (January 31). Picture: Cliff Featherston.

Archant

Fire and ambulance crews displayed co-operation and skill in Great Yarmouth when they helped a resident from a care home - by lifting the person through a window on the top floor.

A fire brigade and ambulance helped a patient from the third floor of Florence House in Great Yarmouth on Thursday (January 31). Picture: Cliff Featherston.A fire brigade and ambulance helped a patient from the third floor of Florence House in Great Yarmouth on Thursday (January 31). Picture: Cliff Featherston.

Photos taken by a man who lives nearby show a fire truck with its telescopic boom extended and crew on the aerial platform, or bucket, at the third-floor window of Florence House, a care home on St George’s Road in the town.

Three fire engines and an ambulance went to the scene at midday on Thursday (January 31).

The man who took the photos, Cliff Featherston, 72, lives opposite the building.

He said that the fire service removed the window from the third-floor room before taking the patient out.

“It was a very skilled piece of work on their part,” Mr Featherston said.

“The co-operation between paramedics and fire brigade was excellent.

“It was a very polished exercise, they knew exactly what they were doing,” he added.

The operation took approximately 45 minutes.

The fire service said they had been called by the ambulance at 11.37 and arrived on the scene at 11.42.

The road was blocked off and fire crew positioned the boom of one of the trucks in order to get the patient into the bucket and to the ground.

They then put the window back and left.

Two fire trucks from Great Yarmouth and one from Gorleston, with eight crew in total, had attended the incident.

Most Read

Man dies at Great Yarmouth power station

Yarmouth power station. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I have been waiting for this for 20 years’ - Songwriter’s Yarmouth tune is a hit

Matthew Ceiley, whose song Yarmouth Town, has won wide applause Picture: Matthew Ceiley

Jewellery and iPad mini stolen in village burglary

Police are appealing after jewellery, an iPad mini and Ted Baker gift sets were stolen in Caister. Pic: Ian Burt.

Driver who has been wanted for six years caught on A47

Norfolk Police caught a driver who has been wanted for six years on the A47 in Acle on Tuesday night. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team.

What is happening at former Ferryside register office in Gorleston?

The former registry office for Great Yarmouth and Gorleston. Ferryside, High Road, Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

Man dies at Great Yarmouth power station

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have been waiting for this for 20 years’ - Songwriter’s Yarmouth tune is a hit

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jewellery and iPad mini stolen in village burglary

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver who has been wanted for six years caught on A47

#includeImage($article, 225)

What is happening at former Ferryside register office in Gorleston?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Haverhill Rovers 3 Gorleston 3: Greens draw after conceding two injury time goals

Joel Watts fires home Gorleston's second goal at Haverhill on Saturday Picture: DAVID HARDY

‘A wonderful, warm and interesting place to stay’ - but quirky holiday let fails to pay its way

The historic South East Tower, Yarmouth has been converted and furnished ready for people to let as a 'Glamping' experienece. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norwich judge apologises to family of “beautiful young woman” as he adjourns sentencing

Hannah Williamson. Picture: Archant

Fire and ambulance crews help resident from third floor of Great Yarmouth care home

A fire brigade and ambulance helped a patient from the third floor of Florence House in Great Yarmouth on Thursday (January 31). Picture: Cliff Featherston.

Police prepare evidence for possible prosecution over death of girl in inflatable trampoline tragedy

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. Picture: Courtesy of the Littleboy Family
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists